Pachuca vs Tigres UANL Prediction and Betting Tips | April 15th 2025

The action continues in round 16 of the Mexican Liga MX as Pachuca and Tigres UANL square off at the Estadio Miguel Hidalgo on Tuesday. Guido Pizarro’s men have failed to win their last four away matches across all competitions and will head into the midweek clash looking to end this dry spell.

Pachuca turned in an attacking show of class last Saturday when they picked up a 5-3 victory over Club Necaxa at the Estadio Victoria Aguascalientes.

Before that, Guillermo Almada’s men saw their five-game unbeaten run come to an end on March 30 courtesy of a 3-2 defeat against Toluca, one week before bouncing back in a 1-0 victory over Club America.

Pachuca now return home, where they are on a five-game unbeaten run, picking up 13 points from a possible 15 since February’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of Club Leon.

Elsewhere, Tigres scored twice after the 90th-minute mark as they fought back from behind to snatch a 2-1 victory over Monterrey at the Estadio Universitario last time out.

This followed a 3-2 victory over MLS side LA Galaxy on April 9, a result which saw Pizarro’s men end a three-game winless run and book their spot in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-finals.

Tigres have picked up 19 points from their 15 Liga MX matches so far to sit fourth in league standings, two points and two places above Tuesday’s hosts.

Pachuca vs Tigres UANL Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 21 wins from the last 61 meetings between the sides, Tigres UANL boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Pachuca have picked up 17 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 23 occasions.

Tigres have failed to win eight of their last nine away matches across all competitions, losing four and claiming four draws since late January.

Pachuca have won all but one of their last five home matches, with a 1-1 draw against Mazatlan on March 9 being the exception.

Pachuca vs Tigres UANL Prediction

The last seven meetings between the two sides have produced a combined 20 goals and we anticipate another action-packed affair at the Estadio Miguel Hidalgo. While Tigres have struggled to get going on the road, Pachuca have made their home turf a fortress of late and we fancy them to come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Pachuca 2-1 Tigres UANL

Pachuca vs Tigres UANL Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Pachuca to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of the last seven clashes between the two sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of their last seven encounters)

