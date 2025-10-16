Pacos de Ferreira vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2025

Pacos de Ferreira and Sporting Lisbon will trade tackles in a Taca de Portugal round three tie on Saturday (October 18th). The game will be played at Estadio da Capital do Movel.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Oliveirense in the Liga Portugal 2. They went behind to Bruno Silva's third-minute strike, but Joao Victor equalized midway through the second half. Pedro Martelo restored the hosts' lead with eight minutes left on the clock following Joao Pinto's red card for the visitors, but Joao Caicedo drew the game level in injury time.

Sporting, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Braga in the Primeira Liga. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Luis Suarez's 19th-minute strike and were seemingly on course for the win, but Rodrigo Zalazar equalized deep into injury time from a VAR-awarded penalty.

The Lions will shift their focus to the Cup and are the defending champions. Pacos booked their spot at this stage with a 1-0 away win over Nazarenos. The winner of this tie will face either Anadia or Marinhense in the next round.

Pacos de Ferreira vs Sporting Lisbon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting Lisbon have 37 wins from the last 53 head-to-head games. Pacos de Ferreira were victorious seven times, while nine games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in May 2023 when Sporting claimed a 4-0 away win.

Sporting have won each of the last 15 head-to-head games, keeping a clean sheet in the last eight.

Pacos have just one win from eight competitive games played this season (five draws).

Six of Sporting's last eight games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Pacos de Ferreira vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction

Pacos Ferreira have made a seven-game winless start to the season in the league and their chances of registering a first head-to-head win in 12 years are slim.

Sporting Lisbon begin their title defense here and are the overwhelming favorites to advance to the next round.

We are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Pacos de Ferreira 0-3 Sporting Lisbon

Pacos de Ferreira vs Sporting Lisbon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sporting Lisbon to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Sporting to score over 1.5 goals

