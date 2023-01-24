Pacos Ferreira vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | January 26, 2023 

Benfica and Pacos Ferreira will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga matchday 20 fixture on Thursday (January 26).

The hosts are coming off a comfortable 3-0 victory at Santa Clara on Saturday. 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez starred with two assists, while Fredrik Aursnes, Goncalo Ramos and Goncalo Guedes found the back of the net in the rout.

Pacos, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat against Braga at home. The thrilling game saw Vitinha put the visitors ahead in the 58th minute, but his strike was cancelled out by Jordan Holsgrove ten minutes later. The game looked set to end in a draw, but substitute Simon Banza had other ideas, scoring the winner in the eighth minute of injury time.

The defeat did Pacos no favours, as they remain rooted to the bottom of the table and are 12 points away from safety. Benfica, meanwhile, lead the way at the summit and boast a four-point advantage over second-placed Braga.

Pacos Ferreira vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Benfica have 45 wins from their last 54 games against Pacos. Five games ended in a draw, while Pacos have four wins.

Their most recent meeting in August 2022 saw Benfica claim a 3-2 home win.

Benfica are on a 16-game unbeaten run against Ferreira, winning 15 games in the sequence, including the last 11.

Pacos have managed just one win all season and are odds-on favourites to finish bottom.

Benfica have lost just one game across competitions this term, with their 3-0 defeat at Braga ending their 28-game unbeaten streak.

Benfica have scored at least two goals in their last 11 meetings with Pacos.

Pacos Ferreira vs Benfica Prediction

Pacos are in a race against time to avoid relegation, while Benfica are aiming for a first league title in four years.

The difference in both sides' aspirations highlights the vast gap in quality. Benfica enter the game as overwhelming favourites against a side with just one win all season.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner. The visitors should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Pacos Ferreira 0-3 Benfica

Pacos Ferreira vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Benfica to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Benfica to score 2+ goals

