Pacos Ferreira vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | April 22, 2023

Pacos Ferreira welcome reigning champions Porto to the Estadio da Mata Real in the Primeira Liga on Saturday (April 22).

The hosts are winless in four outings and have suffered consecutive defeats. In their previous outing, Pacos fell to a 3-1 loss at Maritimo. They're 17th in the league table, just a place and two points above last-placed Santa Clara.

Porto, meanwhile, are unbeaten in last six league games, winning five. In a top-of-the-table clash, they beat Benfica 2-1 a fortnight ago and continued their winning run with a 2-1 home win over Santa Clara last weekend.

The visitors have capitalised on Benfica's back-to-back losses to reduce the gap to the leaders to four points. With six games left to play, they still have a shot at retaining their title and will need to maintain their winning run.

Pacos Ferreira vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Porto-based rivals have squared off 52 times across competitions.Portohave dominated proceedings, leading 39-6.

Porto are on a five-game winning run against Pacos. They recorded a comfortable 4-0 win in the reverse fixture, marking the second striaght game they scored four goals against the hosts.

Porto are unbeaten in 35 of their last 38 games against Pacos across competitions.

Pacos have kept just one clean sheet at home in the league this season.

Pacos Ferreira vs Porto Prediction

Pacos have a poor record against Porto, but all six of their wins against them have come at home. Nonetheless, Pacos have a poor home record this term, winning just twice, so they could struggle here.

Meanwhile, Porto have recorded three straight league wins. With pole position in the league within their sights, they have had a resurgence in form. Considering the form of both teams, expect the visitors to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Pacos 1-2 Porto

Pacos Ferreira vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Porto

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Mehdi Taremi to score or assist any time - Yes

