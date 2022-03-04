Pacos Ferreira vs Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22 

Pacos Ferreira and FC Porto will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga matchday 25 fixture on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-0 away victory over Belenenses last weekend. Denilson and Helder Ferreira scored in either half to guide their team to victory.

Porto secured a 2-1 away victory over Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of their Taca de Portugal semifinal tie. Mehdi Taremi and Evanilson's goals helped overturn Pablo Sarabia's strike for the hosts.

Prior to that, they settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Gil Vicente on home turf in the league last weekend. Despite the setback, the Dragons still have a six-point advantage at the summit of the table.

Pacos Ferreira sit in 10th spot, having garnered 27 points from 24 matches played so far.

Pacos Ferreira vs Porto Head-to-Head

Porto have 32 wins from their last 43 games against Pacos Ferreira. Six matches ended in a share of the spoils, while the hosts were victorious on five occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2021. Luis Diaz and Wendell scored either side of the break to help Porto secure a 2-1 comeback victory on home turf.

Pacos Ferreira form guide: W-W-L-D-D

Porto form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-W

Pacos Ferreira vs Porto Team News

Pacos Ferreira

Flavio Ramos, Jorge Silva, Flavio and Joao Vigario are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Flavio Ramos, Jorge Silva, Flavio, Joao Vigario

Suspension: None

Porto

Wilson Manafa is the only injury concern for the visitors. Pepe and Augustin Marchesin have served out their suspension for violent conduct and should be available for selection.

Injury: Wilson Manafa

Suspension: None

Pacos Ferreira vs Porto Predicted XI

Pacos Ferreira Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ander Ferreira (GK); Vitorino Antunes, Maracas, Marco Baixinho, Fernando Fonseca; Nuno Santos, Luiz Carlos, Matchoi Djalo; Lucas Silva, Denilson, Helder Ferreira

Porto Predicted XI (4-4-2): Diogo Costa (GK); Zaid Sanusi, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Joao Mario; Pepe, Stephen Eustaquio, Vitinha, Otavio; Mehdi Taremi, Toni Martinez

Pacos Ferreira vs Porto Prediction

Pacos Ferreira enter the game as underdogs, despite having home advantage in their favor. The difference in quality between the two sides means that only one team is ostensibly expected to win this.

Barring an unlikely upset, we are backing Porto to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Pacos Ferreira 0-3 Porto

