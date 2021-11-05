Pacos Ferreira vs Sporting Lisbon prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2021-22 

Pacos Ferreira will trade tackles with Sporting Lisbon in a matchday 11 Primeira Liga fixture on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Moreirense last weekend. Second-half goals from Lucas Silva and Andre Luis saw the points shared at fulltime.

Sporting Lisbon were rampant in a 4-0 whitewash of Besiktas in the UEFA Champions League on home turf. Pedro Goncalves scored a first-half brace to put the Lions on their way to a convincing victory.

They will turn their attention to the domestic scene and their quest to successfully defend their league crown. The capital side currently sit joint-top with Porto at the summit on 26 points.

Pacos Ferreira are in 10th position on 11 points but their standing is far from comfortable, as they are only four points above the dropzone.

Pacos Ferreira vs Sporting Lisbon Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 43 occasions in the past and Sporting Lisbon have a better record with 28 wins to their name.

Ferreira were victorious on eight occasions while seven matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in February when Joao Mario and Joao Palhinha got on the scoresheet to help Sporting to a 2-0 home win.

The hosts are currently on a four-game unbeaten run, with their last three matches ending in stalemates.

Sporting Lisbon have responded to their defeat to Borussia Dortmund in September by winning seven consecutive matches in all competitions.

Pacos Ferreira form guide (all competitions): D-D-D-W-L

Sporting Lisbon form form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Pacos Ferreira vs Sporting Lisbon Team News

Pacos Ferreira

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side. However, Joao Vigario is a doubt for the game.

Injuries: None

Dountful: Joao Vigario

Suspension: None

Sporting Lisbon

Pedro Porro was substituted in the 16th minute of the clash with Besiktas and has been ruled out. Tiago Tomas is also unavailable due to injury.

Injuries: Pedro Porro, Tiago Tomas

Suspension: None

Pacos Ferreira vs Sporting Lisbon Predicted XI

Pacos Ferreira Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andre Ferreira (GK); Vitorino Antunes, Maracas, Flavio, Jorge Silva; Nuno Santos, Luiz Carlos, Stephen Eustaquio; Juan Delgado, Joao Pedro, Lucas Silva

Sporting Lisbon Predicted XI (3-4-3): Antonio Adan (GK); Zouhair Feddal, Sebastian Coates, Goncalo Inacio; Nuno Santos, Daniel Braganca, Joao Palhinha, Ricardo Esgaio; Pedro Goncalves, Paulinho, Pablo Sarabia

Pacos Ferreira vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction

Sporting Lisbon have looked unstoppable in their quest to retain the league title. They are also back to their defensive best after some struggles at the back earlier in the season.

This does not bode well for a Pacos Ferreira side that are not exactly the most attack-minded team. Sporting Lisbon are heavy favorites and are unlikely to drop points in what is shaping up to be a tight title race.

The capital side have perfected the art of grinding out results and we are backing the defending champions to secure a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Pacos Ferreira 0-2 Sporting Lisbon

Edited by Peter P