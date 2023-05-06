Pacos Ferreira vs Sporting Prediction and Betting Tips | May 7th 2023

Pacos Ferreira will welcome Sporting to the Capital do Móvel Municipal Stadium in the Primeira Liga on Sunday.

The hosts returned to winning ways after five games in the league last week as first-half goals from Nicolás Gaitán and Paulo Bernardo helped them to a 2-1 away win over Vizela. After the win, they now have 20 points to their name. They are in 17th place in the league table, just two points behind 16th-placed Maritimo.

Sporting are in fourth place in the league table, trailing third-placed Braga by seven points. With the league title no longer in their reach, they will be looking to finish at least third in the standings to secure a qualifying spot in the UEFA Champions League next season.

They have recorded back-to-back wins in the league, with Hidemasa Morita and Ricardo Esgaio scoring in either half to secure a 2-1 home win over Famalicao. Defender Sebastián Coates was at fault for an own goal in that game.

Pacos Ferreira vs Sporting Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 52 times in all competitions since 1991. As expected, the visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings and have 36 wins against the hosts. The hosts have been able to get the better of the capital club nine times and seven games have ended in draws.

Sporting have won their last 14 matches against Pacos Ferreira in all competitions and have kept clean sheets in the last seven games in that period as well.

The visitors have scored two goals apiece in their last four away games against the hosts.

Pacos Ferreira have picked up just a couple of wins at home in the league this season.

Pacos Ferreira vs Sporting Prediction

The hosts have struggled for form this season but all five of their wins in the league this campaign have come in 2023. They have failed to score against the visitors since 2020 and are likely to struggle in this math as well.

Leões have suffered just one defeat in their away games in the Primeira Liga in 2023. They have kept clean sheets in four of their last six away games and are overwhelming favorites in this match.

Considering the recent history and current form of the two teams, the visitors should be able to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Pacos Ferreira 1-3 Sporting

Pacos Ferreira vs Sporting Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Pedro Gonçalves to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes