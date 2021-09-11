Paderborn vs Schalke prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22

High-flying Paderborn will host Schalke at the Benteler-Arena on Sunday in what could be an enthralling game in the 2. Bundesliga.

Both teams have promotion on the agenda this season, but one team has started better than the other.

Schalke have had a mixed start so far as they have won two, lost two and drawn one game. However, their last outing against Fortuna Dusseldorf will give them a lot of confidence.

Despite going a goal down, Schalke fought back to win 3-1, with summer signing Simon Terodde putting in an inspiring display of attacking football.

Paderborn, on the other hand, comfortably beat Dynamo Dresden 3-0 in their previous game. After drawing their opening two games of the season, they have won three on the trot.

Paderborn vs Schalke Head-to-head

The two sides have squared off four times, with Schalke having a head-to-head advantage. The Royal Blues have won this fixture three times.

Paderborn have never beaten the Royal Blues and have picked up just one point against Schalke.

Paderborn form guide: D-D-W-W-W

Schalke form guide: L-W-D-L-W

Paderborn vs Schalke Team News

Paderborn

Felix Platte might not make it in time for the game, and Jamilu Collins’ involvement will be touch and go. Frederic Ananou and Marcel Correia are not expected to feature, with the latter picking up a back injury in training.

🗣️#Kwasniok: #Ananou ist erfolgreich operiert worden. #Correia ist im Training unglücklich mit einem Mitspieler zusammengestoßen, hat sich am Rücken verletzt. #Collins ist zurück von @NGSuperEagles und wird heute erstmal physiotherapeutisch durchgecheckt. | #SCPS04 #SCP07 — SC Paderborn 07 (@SCPaderborn07) September 10, 2021

Injured: Frederic Ananou, Marcel Correia

Doubtful: Felix Platte, Jamilu Collins

Suspended: None

Schalke

Danny Latza, Salif Sane and Blendi Idrizi are not expected to feature once again. Ko Itakura has returned from international duty with Japan with a thigh injury, so he may not feature either.

Injured: Danny Latza, Salif Sane, Blendi Idrizi

Doubtful: Ko Itakura

Suspended: None

Paderborn vs Schalke Predicted Lineups

Paderborn Probable XI (4-3-1-2): Jannik Huth; Jannis Heuer, Jasper van der Werff, Uwe Hünemeier, Robin Yalcin; Ron Schallenberg, Marco Schuster, Julian Justvan; Marcel Mehlem; Kai Pröger, Sven Michel

Schalke Probable XI (3-1-4-2): Ralf Fahrmann; Marcin Kaminski, Mallick Thiaw, Timo Becker; Victor Palsson; Thomas Ouwejan, Rodrigo Zalazar, Dominick Drexler, Darko Churlinov; Marius Bulter, Simon Terodde

Paderborn vs Schalke Prediction

Perhaps the international break came at the wrong time for Paderborn, who were on a roll with three successive wins. However, they still have a fit squad and will provide a massive test for Schalke.

Schalke looked weak during the transitions and relied heavily on Terodde in their last game. We expect Paderborn to shut out his threat and pick up a win.

Also Read

Prediction: Paderborn 3-1 Schalke

Will Ronaldo score against Newcastle? Click here for Paul Merson's exclusive EPL GW 4 Predictions

Edited by Peter P