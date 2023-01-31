Paderborn vs VFB Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | January 31st 2023

Paderborn and VFB Stuttgart will go head-to-head at the Home Deluxe Arena for a place in the quarter-finals of the DFB Pokal on Tuesday.

Having failed to win their last three Bundesliga matches, the visitors will be hoping victory here can serve as a springboard for an upturn in form.

Paderborn returned to winning ways in the 2. Bundesliga as they saw off Kalruaher 1-0 away from home last Friday.

Prior to that, they were on a four-game losing streak in the German second tier and had managed just one point from a possible 15.

Paderborn will look to build on last week’s result as they turn their attention to the DFB Pokal, where they edged out Einheit Wernigerode and Werder Bremen in the opening two rounds.

Meanwhile, Stuttgart kicked off their Cup run with a 1-0 victory over Dynamo Dresden on July 29 before brushing aside Arminia Bielefeld 6-0 in the next round three months later.

However, the Bundesliga side have struggled for form in recent weeks and head into the midweek contest without a win in four straight matches, losing twice and claiming two draws in that time.

Stuttgart were last in action on Friday when they suffered a 2-1 loss against Leipzig in the Bundesliga, where they are currently 15th with 16 points from 18 matches.

Paderborn vs VFB Stuttgart Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth-ever meeting between the sides, with Stuttgart yet to suffer defeat in their previous four games against Paderborn.

Bruno Labbadia’s men have picked up three wins in that time, while the result has been split between the sides once.

VfB Stuttgart_int @VfB_int



opponent SC Paderborn

personnel 🤕

the situation in the goal 🥅



#VfB | #SCPVfB



vfb.de/en/vfb/latest/… 🗣️ Bruno Labbadia's pre-match presser about...opponent SC Paderbornpersonnel 🤕the situation in the goal 🥅 🗣️ Bruno Labbadia's pre-match presser about...▪️ opponent SC Paderborn 👊▪️ personnel 🤕▪️ the situation in the goal 🥅#VfB | #SCPVfBvfb.de/en/vfb/latest/…

Stuttgart are winless in four games on the bounce, stretching back to a 3-0 victory over FC Sion on January 8.

Paderborn have won three of their last four matches across all competitions, with a 1-0 friendly loss against St. Gallen on January 11 being the exception.

Stuttgart are without a win in their last nine competitive away games, losing five and claiming four draws since last July.

Paderborn vs VFB Stuttgart Prediction

While Stuttgart have endured a difficult 2022-23 campaign, they will be looking to keep their cup dreams alive by progressing to the next round. However, they have struggled to grind out results away from home, where they are currently winless since last July.

Meanwhile, Paderborn have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks and we are backing them to claim a narrow victory and heap more misery on the struggling visitors.

Prediction: Paderborn 2-1 VFB Stuttgart

Paderborn vs VFB Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Paderborn

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Stuttgart’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in seven of Paderborn’s last eight games)

PSG at only 5th! Paul Merson ranks his 5 favorites for the Champions League this season. Click here

Poll : 0 votes