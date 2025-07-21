Pafos FC vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22nd 2025

Pafos FC and Maccabi Tel Aviv get their UEFA Champions League qualifying campaign underway when they lock horns at the Alphamega Stadium on Tuesday. Both sides head into the game off the back of a solid pre-season and will look to get the new term off to a flyer.

Pafos FC enjoyed a historic 2024-25 campaign as they clinched their first-ever Cyprus League by Stoiximan title after finishing top of the Championship round standings.

While Juan Carlos Carcedo’s men narrowly lost on penalties to AEK Larnaca in May’s cup final, they picked up 82 points from their 36 league matches to finish seven points clear at the top of the table.

Pafos, who picked up one win and two draws from their three pre-season games, are aiming to make their Champions League debut, having featured in the UEFA Conference League last season to make their first European campaign.

As for Maccabi Tel Aviv, they are no stranger to the UEFA Champions League, having featured in two campaigns (2004-05 and 2015-16), albeit crashing out in the group stages on both occasions.

Like Tuesday’s hosts, Zarko Lazetic’s side clinched a Champions League qualifying berth after winning the Israeli Premier League title last season with 80 points from 36 games, just two points above runners-up Hapoel Be'er Sheva.

Maccabi will look to secure their first competitive victory of the 2025-26 campaign at the second time of asking after suffering a 2-1 defeat against Hapoel Be'er Sheva in the Israeli Super Cup final a fortnight ago.

Pafos FC vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Pafos and Maccabi Tel Aviv, and both sides will be looking to kick off their rivalry on a positive note.

Pafos are unbeaten in five of their last six competitive matches, picking up four wins and one draw since late April.

Maccabi Tel Aviv have also lost just one of their most recent six competitive games while claiming four wins and one draw since April 26.

Pafos are unbeaten in 13 of their 14 competitive home matches in 2025, picking up an impressive 12 wins and one draw since the turn of the year.

Pafos FC vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Prediction

Pafos have been near impenetrable at home this year, but they are in for a tough 90 minutes against Maccabi Tel Aviv, who have won six of their last seven competitive matches on the road.

While we expect a fierce contest at the Alphamega Stadium, we predict the hosts will do just enough to come out on top and place one leg in the third round.

Prediction: Pafos FC 2-1 Maccabi Tel Aviv

Pafos FC vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Pafos to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in Maccabi’s last eight games)

Tip 3: First to score - Pafos (The hosts have opened the scoring in four of their last five matches)

