Pafos vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction and Betting Tips | August 12th 2025

Pafos will go up against Dynamo Kyiv at the Alphamega Stadium on Tuesday in the second leg of their 2025-26 third-round UEFA Champions League qualifying campaign. The home side will look to take a step closer to a maiden appearance in the main stages of the UCL.

Pafos were elated to get a 1-0 away win through an 84th-minute winner from Anderson Silva in the first leg last week and go into Tuesday's game with the advantage. The Cypriot side qualified for the Conference League on their first-ever attempt at European football last season, making it as far as the round of 16, and will be looking to repeat that record this season.

Dynamo Kyiv breezed past Hamrun Spartans with a 6-0 aggregate win across two legs over the Maltese side in the second qualifying round, but have fallen behind in this tie following last week's first leg defeat.

The Ukrainian side, who were eliminated in the group phase of the Europa League last season, have been absent from the main stages of the UCL since the 2021-22 season and will hope to turn the tie around this midweek to advance to the playoff round, where they will face either Lech Poznań or Crvena Zvezda.

Pafos vs Dynamo Kyiv Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This game will be only the second meeting between the sides following their maiden matchup last week.

Pafos have never been up against a Ukrainian team in their history.

Dynamo, meanwhile, have faced Cypriot sides on three occasions, drawing one and losing two of those games.

The home side have only scored three goals across their three qualifying round games this season compared to the away team's six goals.

Pafos have kept clean sheets in four of their last five competitive games.

Pafos vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction

The sides are closely matched going into the weekend and will likely leave the result to be determined by individual brilliance. Pafos will be satisfied with a draw but will need to avoid complacency to keep the scoreline level against a high-scoring team.

The Blue & Whites will rely on their impressive offensive quality in recent games to get a win in normal time, but will need something more special to overturn the one-goal deficit without a penalty shootout.

Prediction: Pafos 0-1 Dynamo Kyiv

Pafos vs Dynamo Kyiv Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Dynamo Kyiv to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last five games have all produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More