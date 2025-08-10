Pafos vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction and Betting Tips | August 12th 2025

Pafos will go up against Dynamo Kyiv at the Alphamega Stadium on Tuesday in the second leg of their 2025-26 third-round UEFA Champions League qualifying campaign. The home side will look to take a step closer to a maiden appearance in the main stages of the UCL.
Pafos were elated to get a 1-0 away win through an 84th-minute winner from Anderson Silva in the first leg last week and go into Tuesday's game with the advantage. The Cypriot side qualified for the Conference League on their first-ever attempt at European football last season, making it as far as the round of 16, and will be looking to repeat that record this season.
Dynamo Kyiv breezed past Hamrun Spartans with a 6-0 aggregate win across two legs over the Maltese side in the second qualifying round, but have fallen behind in this tie following last week's first leg defeat.
The Ukrainian side, who were eliminated in the group phase of the Europa League last season, have been absent from the main stages of the UCL since the 2021-22 season and will hope to turn the tie around this midweek to advance to the playoff round, where they will face either Lech Poznań or Crvena Zvezda.
Pafos vs Dynamo Kyiv Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This game will be only the second meeting between the sides following their maiden matchup last week.
- Pafos have never been up against a Ukrainian team in their history.
- Dynamo, meanwhile, have faced Cypriot sides on three occasions, drawing one and losing two of those games.
- The home side have only scored three goals across their three qualifying round games this season compared to the away team's six goals.
- Pafos have kept clean sheets in four of their last five competitive games.
Pafos vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction
The sides are closely matched going into the weekend and will likely leave the result to be determined by individual brilliance. Pafos will be satisfied with a draw but will need to avoid complacency to keep the scoreline level against a high-scoring team.
The Blue & Whites will rely on their impressive offensive quality in recent games to get a win in normal time, but will need something more special to overturn the one-goal deficit without a penalty shootout.
Prediction: Pafos 0-1 Dynamo Kyiv
Pafos vs Dynamo Kyiv Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Dynamo Kyiv to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last five games have all produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No