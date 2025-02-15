Pakhator vs Al Sadd Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th February 2025

Al Sadd visit the Stadion Majmuasi on Monday to face off with Pakhator in matchday eight of the 2024-25 AFC Champions League group stages. It's the last fixture of the round and the Qatari giants have already sealed their place in the round of 16.

They are in fourth position in the West Region table with 12 points from seven games but will still aim for a win here as they look to wrap up the group phase on a high.

In their last Champions League fixture, Al Dheeb were beaten 3-1 by Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ahli despite taking the lead in the opening minute. Akram Afif fired Felix Sanchez's side in front, but the Greens fought back through goals from Roberto Firmino, Roger Ibanez, and Riyad Mahrez.

That was Al Sadd's first loss of the Champions League season, having gone the previous six fixtures unbeaten. But for their Uzbek rivals, this is a do-or-die clash.

Pakhator are down in 10th position in the standings, outside of the qualification zone, as the Tashkent outfit have failed to win even once in the group stages. With four draws, they've accumulated four points and need a win here to stand a chance of progressing to the next round.

Pakhator vs Al Sadd Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between the sides. Of the previous four, Al Sadd won twice while the other two ended in draws.

The Qatari side beat their Uzbek rivals in their first-ever meeting on March 2011, and then again in April 2019. On both occasions, they won 2-1 at home.

Pakhator are winless in their last three games in all competitions, including a 1-0 loss to Al-Gharafa in their last Champions League outing.

Al Sadd have won four of their last eight games in all competitions.

Pakhator vs Al Sadd Prediction

Both teams were defeated in their last Champions League fixture but while Al Sadd are through to the last-16, Pakhator are not and need a win here by any means.

The Uzbek side could come flying out of the blocks to try and get in front, but Al Dheeb should be able to hold them off and come away with a victory.

Prediction: Pakhator 0-2 Al Sadd

Pakhator vs Al Sadd Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al Sadd to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

