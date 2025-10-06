Pakistan vs Afghanistan Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th October 2025

By Sachin Bhat
Published Oct 06, 2025 12:57 GMT
Pakistan v Tajikistan - 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier - Source: Getty
Pakistan face Afghanistan after more than 10 years (PC: Getty Images)

Pakistan and Afghanistan clash at the Jinnah Sports Stadium in Islamabad on Thursday in the third round of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. Both teams are looking for their first point of the campaign after having lost both their previous fixtures.

Ranked 199th in the world, Pakistan's ambitions of qualifying for a first official tournament are once again staring down the barrel as they sit rock bottom in Group E with a goal difference of -3.

Syria beat them 2-0 in their first qualifier before Myanmar saw off the Green Falcons 1-0 on matchday two, keeping them pointless in the group. Moreover, the South Asian side have lost their last eight official games in all competitions, stretching all the way back to November 2023.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan are sailing in the same boat. After relinquishing an early lead to lose 2-1 to Myanmar, the Lions of Khorasan went down 1-0 to Syria in their next match due to Omar Al Somah's sixth-minute strike.

But since the Afghans have at least scored one goal, they sit above Pakistan in the group, although their progression hopes are in limbo too. Unless they win this game, Vincenzo Annese's side are heading out as Syria and Myanmar are six points clear.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • There have been four clashes between the sides in the past, with Pakistan winning thrice and losing just once.
  • The sides last met in February 2015 in a friendly game, which the Green Falcons won 2-1.
  • Pakistan have lost their last eight games in a row. Their last official win came in October 2023: 1-0 vs Cambodia in a FIFA World Cup qualifier.
  • Yemen and India are the only other teams besides Pakistan that haven't scored in the third round of the Asia Cup qualifiers after two games.
  • Afghanistan are ranked 161st in the world, while Pakistan are 38 places further adrift, according to the latest FIFA World Ranking.
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Prediction

This is a clash of two struggling teams at the bottom end of their group. Quality will be at a premium here. But the Afghans do boast some quality options in the attack who can capitalize on Pakistan's fragile defense.

We expect Afghanistan to win.

Prediction: Pakistan 1-2 Afghanistan

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Afghanistan to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Sachin Bhat

Sachin Bhat

He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League.

Edited by Peter P
