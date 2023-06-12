Pakistan vs Kenya Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th June 2023 

Pakistan and Kenya face off at the Anjalay Stadium in Belle Vue Harel, Mauritius on Wednesday in the 2023 Four Nations Cup.

The Pakistani Falcons were beaten 3-0 by hosts Mauritius in the openine game on Sunday following an implosion after the break.

Having kept the Dodos at bay in the opening stanza, Pakistan crumbled just eight minutes into the second half as Jeremie Villeneuve broke the deadlock for Mauritius.

Ashley Nazira doubled their advantage 10 minutes later before Syed Abdullah Shah scored an own goal to put the final nail in Pakistan's coffin.

The defeat leaves them in third position of the group and they need a win here to keep their progression hopes alive.

Interestingly, Kenya weren't even able to play their first game against Djibouti due to lack of flights to Mauritius. The Harambee Stars are set to arrive in the country on Monday and will play two games instead of three.

However, their inability to reach the tournament on time didn't go unpunished, with Djibouti being awarded a 3-0 victory and three points that keeps them in second place, and Kenya at the bottom.

Pakistan vs Kenya Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Pakistan and Kenya have met just once in history and that match ended in a stunning 8-0 win for the Harambee Stars on May 1978.

Pakistan and Kenya are set to clash for the first time in 45 years.

Pakistan are the lowest ranked side in the tournament at 195 while Kenya are the highest (102).

Pakistan have lost their last seven games in all competitions, scoring only thrice but shipping 14 goals.

Kenya's only match in 2023 ended in a 2-1 loss to Iran in March.

Pakistan's Hassan Bashir needs one more goal to become just the second player to hit double-digits in their history.

Pakistan vs Kenya Prediction

Being one of the weakest sides in the world, Pakistan are the underdogs once again here. This is a side that have struggled to produce genuine footballing talent and their current losing streak fits in with their ranking of 194 in the world.

Kenya are no giants themselves but look better on paper and should be able to see off the Falcons rather comfortably.

Prediction: Pakistan 0-2 Kenya

Pakistan vs Kenya Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Kenya

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes