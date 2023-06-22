Pakistan vs Kuwait Prediction and Betting Tips | June 24, 2023 

Pakistan and Kuwait face off at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday (June 24) in the 2023 SAFF Championship.

Pakistan are looking to recover from a 4-0 hammering against arch-rivals India on the opening day. Blue Tigers captain and prolific scorer Sunil Chhetri netted a hat-trick, while Udanta Singh was also on target. The Falcons were ruthlessly exposed at the back, offering no real threat to the hosts going forward.

Manager Shahzad Anwar will have the task of reviving his squad's fortunes ahead of their second game in the competition or risk seeing their progression hopes squished.

Meanwhile, Kuwait began their campaign with a 3-1 defeat of Nepal in their campaign opener. Goals from Khalid El Ebrahim, Shabib Al-Khaldi and Mohammad Daham had the Blue Waves 3-0 up before Anjan Bista pulled one back for the Gorkhalis in the 68th minute.

The Blue Waves manager Rui Bento would be content with his side's performance and might play the same lineup again. As things stand, Kuwait are heading to the semifinals, sitting in second place, trailing hosts India on goal difference, whereas Pakistan are languishing at the bottom of the standings.

Pakistan vs Kuwait Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Kuwait have a 100% win record against Pakistan, having beaten them in four previous clashes.

Kuwait and Pakistan have met just once this century, in September 2002, when the Blue Waves thrashed the Falcons 6-0 in the Asia Cup

Kuwait have won their last five games and are unbeaten in seven.

Pakistan have lost their last ten games, failing to score in six.

Pakistan have conceded at least thrice in their three of their last four games.

Pakistan's last win came in September 2018, when they beat Bhutan 3-0 in September 2018.

Kuwait are ranked 143rd in the world, while Pakistan are 195th.

Pakistan vs Kuwait Prediction

Pakistan are the lowested ranked side at the tournament, and their opening-day hammering showed that it could be a long few days for them in the competition.

There's a genuine dearth of quality in the squad, which Kuwait will look to exploit. Having beaten the Falcons in every clash till now, the Blue Waves will be confident of continuing their winning streak.

Prediction: Pakistan 0-3 Kuwait

Pakistan vs Kuwait Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Kuwait

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

