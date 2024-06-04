Pakistan vs Saudi Arabia Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6th 2024

The action continues in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers as Pakistan and Saudi Arabia go head-to-head at the Jinnah Stadium on Thursday. Stephen Constantine’s men have lost their four matches in Group G and will head into the game looking to stop the rot.

Pakistan were outplayed and outclassed last time out as they suffered a 7-0 hammering against Jordan at the Amman International Stadium.

With that result, Constantine’s side have now lost their four games in the World Cup qualifiers and currently are rooted to the boom of Group G.

Next up for Pakistan is the stern challenge of an opposing side who have won their previous two encounters, scoring 10 goals and keeping two clean sheets in that time.

Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia’s 100% record in the qualifiers came to an end last time out as they were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Tajikistan.

Prior to that, Roberto Mancini’s men picked up three wins in their opening three matches, scoring seven goals and keeping three clean sheets to start the campaign.

With 10 points from four matches, Saudi Arabia currently lead the way at the top of Group G, three points above second-placed Jordan.

Pakistan vs Saudi Arabia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third-ever encounter between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, with Mancini’s men winning their two previous meetings.

Saudi Arabia are unbeaten in their four World Cup qualifying matches, claiming three wins and one draw. They have scored eight goals and kept three clean sheets so far.

Pakistan currently hold the poorest defensive record in the qualifiers, having conceded a staggering 20 goals in just four matches.

Saudi Arabia are unbeaten in seven of their last eight competitive games, claiming five wins and two draws since January 2024.

Pakistan vs Saudi Arabia Prediction

Saudi Arabia will be excited to take on a struggling Pakistan side who have been the whipping boys of the qualifiers. Given the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, we are backing Saudi Arabia to claim a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Pakistan 0-3 Saudi Arabia

Pakistan vs Saudi Arabia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Saudi Arabia to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of Saudi Arabia’s last 10 games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been less than 11 corner kicks in five of Saudi’s last seven outings)