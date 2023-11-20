Pakistan vs Tajikistan Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st November 2023 

Pakistan host Tajikistan at the Jinnah Sports Stadium in Islamabad on Tuesday in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, looking to pick themselves up from their opening day loss.

The Falcons were crushed 4-0 by Saudi Arabia following a toothless display. Saleh Al-Shehri struck twice in either half to put the Middle Eastern 2-0 up before Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Abdullah Radif added two more in stoppage time.

Having only narrowly beaten Cambodia in the first round - winning the two-legged tie 1-0 on aggregate - Pakistan were given a reality check in the second round. The Asian side were relegated to the bottom of Group G after the first round following such a heavy loss.

Tajikistan were held to a 1-1 draw by Jordan on matchday one. Shahrom Samiev opened the scoring for the Crowns in the 89th minute, which appeared to win the tie for them, but Yazan Al-Naimat equalized for the Chivalrous Ones in stoppage time.

Ranked 109th in the world, 84 places above Pakistan, the Central Asian side will look to bounce back here against one of the weakest sides in the world.

Pakistan vs Tajikistan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Tajikistan have beaten Pakistan in both their previous clashes

Tajikistan beat Pakistan 2-0 in the 2006 AFC Challenge Cup before a 1-0 victory at the 2013 AFC Asian Cup qualifier

Tajikistan and Pakistan are meeting for the first time since March 2013

In ten international games this year, Pakistan have won just once: a 1-0 win against Cambodia in the second leg of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in the first round

Tajikistan are unbeaten in their last three games

After failing to score in their first game of the 2023 calendar year (0-0 draw with the UAE), Tajikistan have scored at least a goal in their next seven

Tajikistan are ranked 109th in the world whereas Pakistan are 193th

Pakistan vs Tajikistan Prediction

Ranked 193 in the FIFA rankings, Pakistan are one of the weakest sides in the world. The Falcons are notorious for not winning the World Cup qualifiers. Although the Crowns aren't the most formidable side out there, they have enough in the tank to see off Pakistan comfortably.

Prediction: Pakistan 0-2 Tajikistan

Pakistan vs Tajikistan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Tajikistan

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No