Palermo vs Cagliari Prediction and Betting Tips | December 18, 2022

Palermo will host Cagliari at the Stadio Renzo Barbera in Serie B on Sunday (December 18), looking to extend their unbeaten run to four games.
After losing to Cosenza and Venezia, Le Aquile have won once and drawn twice in their next three games. With 20 points in 17 games, Eugenio Corini's side are in 14th place, hovering just a point above the relegation playout spots.
Cagliari have accrued two more points than Palermo and sit three places above them in the Serie B standings.
The Rossoblu, meanwhile, recently ended their seven-game winless run in the league with a 3-2 defeat of Perugia on Sunday.
Fabio Liverani's side were close to dropping points here too, blowing a two-goal lead, but Leonardo Pavoletti scored an 83rd-minute winner to seal all three points for the hosts.
Palermo vs Cagliari Head-To-Head and Betting Tips
- In their previous 30 clashes, Cagliari have won ten times and lost nine times.
- Palermo are winless in their last four games to Cagliari since beating them in May 2015.
- Cagliari and Palermo last met in the league in the 2016-17 season, where Palermo secured a 1-0 win at home before losing 2-1 in Cagliari.
- Their next two clashes, in August 2017 and August 2018, were both in the Coppa Italia, and Cagliari won both, including a 4-2 shootout win in the first.
- Palermo and Cagliari have won five games apiece in Serie B so far.
- Palermo have scored 16 goals in the league so far - only Perugia (12) and Cittadella (13) have netted fewer.
- Cagliari have drawn seven times this season - only Pisa, Sudtirol and SPAL (all 8) have drawn more.
Palermo vs Cagliari Prediction
Palermo are unbeaten in their last three games but have drawn their last two. Also, in nine home games this season, they have won only thrice.
Cagliari are not going to be intimidated by the home crowd and are coming off a win. However, considering how they've fared this season and a relative lack of quality in both camps, a low-scoring draw could ensue.
Prediction: Palermo 1-1 Cagliari
Palermo vs Cagliari Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes
