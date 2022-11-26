Palermo vs Venezia Prediction and Betting Tips | November 27, 2022

Palermo and Venezia will go head-to-head at the Stadio Renzo Barbera in round 14 of Serie B on Sunday (November 27).

The visitors head into the weekend winless in their last six league games and will look to end this dry spell.

Palermo F.C. @Palermofficial Nella 14a giornata di Serie BKT il pallone ufficiale Kappa diventerà rosso per sensibilizzare contro la piaga sociale della violenza sulle donne.

Palermo were sent crashing down to earth in Serie B, as they fell to a 3-2 defeat against Conseza two weeks ago.

Before that, Eugenio Corini’s men saw off Modena 2-0 on October 29, which snapped their five-game winless run, before claiming a 1-0 win over Parma a week later. Palermo are 13th in the standings, picking up 15 points from 13 games.

L'app è disponibile su Play Store di Google e su Apple Store

L'app è disponibile su Play Store di Google e su Apple Store

Meanwhile, Venezia failed to stop the rot, as they fell to a 2-1 home defeat against Reggina last time out. They have now lost three games, picking up a draw and losing five of their last six games since October.

With nine points from 13 games, Venezia are 19th in the standings, just one point above rock-bottom Perugia.

Palermo vs Venezia Head-To-Head

With three wins from the last ten meetings, Palermo hold a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Venezia have picked up one fewer win in this period, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Palermo are unbeaten in four games against Venezia, claiming one win and three draws since a 3-0 loss in April 2018.

Venezia have lost five of their last six games, with a 1-1 draw with Brescia on October 22 being the exception.

Palermo are unbeaten in four of their last five home games, picking up two wins and as many draws since August.

Palermo vs Venezia Prediction

Palermo will look to bounce back to winning ways following their defeat against Cosenza last time out. Eugenio Corini’s men take on a floundering Venezia side and should make use of their home advantage to claim all three points.

Prediction: Palermo 2-1 Venezia

Palermo vs Venezia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Palermo

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been more than five bookings in nine of Palermo’s last ten games.)

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the two teams.)

