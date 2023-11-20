Palestine vs Australia Prediction and Betting Tips | November 21st 2023

Palestine and Australia will battle for three points in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The game is scheduled to take place in Kuwait but Palestine are the designated hosts. The Lions of Canaan kickstarted their qualification campaign with a goalless draw away to Lebanon last week.

Australia, meanwhile, tore Bangladesh to shreds with a 7-0 bashing in Melbourne. Jamie Maclaren stepped off the bench at halftime and scored a second-half hat-trick to complete the rout.

The win took the Socceroos to top spot in Group I with maximum points from one game. Palestine are third on one point.

Palestine vs Australia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on six occasions in the past, five of which came in a series of international friendlies in 1939. Australia have four wins to their name while Palestine were victorious once.

Their only competitive clash came in the 2019 Asian Cup when Australia claimed a 3-0 victory in the group stage.

Palestine are currently on a five-game winless streak, losing three games in this sequence.

Four of Australia's last five games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Four of Palestine's last five games have produced less than three goals.

Eight of Palestine's last nine games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Australia are currently ranked 27th in the world on the latest FIFA World Rankings. Palestine are 198th.

Palestine vs Australia Prediction

Palestine are seeking to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in their history and are coming up against seasoned performers on the global stage. Australia have been one of the most consistent sides since switching to the AFC and have qualified for each of the last five editions of the Mundial.

Graham Arnold's side are heavily fancied to top this group and the easy manner of their victory over Bangladesh highlights the difference in quality between them and the rest of the opposition.

We are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable multi-goal victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Palestine 0-5 Australia

Palestine vs Australia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Australia to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Australia to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 5 - Australia to win both halves