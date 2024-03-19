Palestine vs Bangladesh Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st March 2024

Palestine and Bangladesh lock horns at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in a neutral Kuwait on Thursday for the first leg of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The sides have been drawn in Group I along with Australia and Lebanon for the second round of the campaign, which resumes this week for matchdays three and four.

So far, both Palestine and Bangladesh are winless, accruing just one point each from their first two games. However, the Bengal Tigers are at the bottom of the group, courtesy of a much inferior goal difference.

Bangladesh were routed 7-0 by Australia in their first qualifier, one of their worst results in history, before salvaging a 1-1 draw with Lebanon for their first point of the qualification campaign.

On the other hand, Palestine drew 0-0 with the Cedars before going down 1-0 to the Socceroos. In January, the Lions of Canaan participated in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, narrowly progressing from the group stages before a 2-1 loss to hosts Qatar in the round of 16.

Despite everything the territory is going through back home in recent times, Palestine's football team has displayed an indomitable spirit on the field.

Palestine vs Bangladesh Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only four previous clashes between the sides, with Palestine winning thrice over Bangladesh and drawing once.

Bangladesh and Palestine last met in September 2021 at the Three Nations Cup, where the Lions of Canaan prevailed 2-0.

Bangladesh have never beaten Palestine in any previous encounter.

In six official games so far in 2024, Palestine have won just once: a 3-0 win over Hong Kong at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Bangladesh are winless in their last four international games.

Palestine are ranked 97th in the world, whereas Bangladesh are in 183rd place in the FIFA World Rankings.

Palestine vs Bangladesh Prediction

Palestine have a good record against Bangladesh and played with tremendous spirit and grace at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. The Lions of Canaan are the overwhelming favorites to overcome the Bengal Tigers, and we expect them to prevail once again.

Prediction: Palestine 2-1 Bangladesh

Palestine vs Bangladesh Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Resut: Palestine to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes