Palestine vs Lebanon prediction, preview, team news and more | 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Palestine and Lebanon clash at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The side are separated by five points in Group I, with Palestine in second with seven and Lebanon in third with two points.

After starting their campaign with a draw and a loss, Palestine revived it by winning home and away against Bangladesh. A 5-0 victory in their 'home' game was followed by a slender 1-0 victory away in Dhaka, with Michel Termanini scoring the only goal of the game in the 94th minute.

As a result, the Lions of Canaan now require just one point to confirm their spot in the third round of the qualifiers, and will be feeling confident of their chances upon seeing Lebanon's form.

The Cedars are still winless in the group, drawing and losing twice each. Both their defeats, though, came against Australia in their last two qualifying games, as the Socceroos won by a combined score of 7-0 over two fixtures.

It also extended Lebanon's winless run in all competitions this year to six games, of which the Middle Eastern side have lost five, including two at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in January.

Palestine vs Lebanon Head-To-Head

There have been six clashes between the sides in the past, with exactly half of them ending in draws. Lebanon's only ever win over Palestine came in July 1998, when the Cedars pulled off a 3-1 victory in the FIFA Arab Cup.

The last three fixtures between these Arab neighbors have ended in draws, including consecutive goalless stalemates in their last two.

Palestine Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-D

Lebanon Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-L

Palestine vs Lebanon Team News

Palestine

The Lions of Canaan have called up 27 players for this month's double-header against Lebanon and Australia, including key forward Omar Dabbagh, who has scored 16 goals for the side from 37 games. There are six uncapped players in the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lebanon

The Cedars have summoned 25 players for the Palestine and Bangladesh fixtures, with skipper and veteran midfielder Hassan Maatouk also involved. He has a record 121 caps for the side and will be looking to extend that further this month.

Sweden-based Leonardo Farah Shahin is the only uncapped player in the squad and the forward will hope to make his international debut for Lebanon here.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Palestine vs Lebanon Predicted XI

Palestine XI (4-2-4): Hamada Rami; Khalil Mohammed, Battat Musab, Michel Termanini, Ameed Mahajneh; Rashid Mohammed, Kharoub Oday; Zeib Qunbar, Abu Warda Mahmoud, Oday Dabbagh, Shehab Qumbor.

Lebanon XI (4-4-2): Matar Mostafa; Hussein Sharafeddine, Chaitou Hassan, Nassar Nassar, Kahlil Khamis; Matar Nader, Shour Walid, Ali Tneich, Bassel Jradi; Hassan Maatouk, Omar Chaaban.

Palestine vs Lebanon Prediction

Lebanon have been terrible in 2024 so far, and Palestine can smell blood in the waters. The in-form Lions of Canaan should win this one comfortably.

Prediction: Palestine 2-0 Lebanon