Palestine vs Philippines Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th June 2022

In a top-of-the-table clash in Group B of the third round AFC Asia Cup qualifiers, Palestine and the Philippines square off at the Football Center MFF on Tuesday.

Both sides have kept a clean sheet in their first two games of the qualifying campaign, but Palestine have been in better form with a 100% record at the moment.

Palestine secured a 1-0 win against Mongolia in their campaign opener and then put five goals past Yemen on Saturday. The Philippines played a goalless draw against Yemen on Wednesday but secured a 1-0 win against Mongolia on Saturday.

#AFCU23 @afcasiancup spot intensifies as Palestine and Philippines will face each other on Matchday !



#ACQ2023 The race for the numberspot intensifies asPalestine andPhilippines will face each other on Matchday The race for the number 1️⃣ spot intensifies as 🇵🇸 Palestine and 🇵🇭 Philippines will face each other on Matchday 3️⃣!#ACQ2023 https://t.co/1oA3r3dP9D

Palestine vs Philippines Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. The head-to-head is perfectly even at the moment with one win for either side and one game ending in a draw. Both sides have also scored four goals in this fixture.

Palestine have five clean sheets to their name in their last six outings across all competitions while Philippines have just two in the same period.

Palestine also have the better goalscoring record of the two sides in recent encounters with the Knights scoring 15 goals in their last six games, with the Philippines finding the back of the net five times in the same period.

Palestine vs Philippines Prediction

Palestine and the Philippines both made it to the Asian Cup finals in 2019 and will be hoping to secure passage into the finals this time around as well. Palestine have looked solid in the two games so far and will be the strong favorites against the Street Dogs.

FootballPalestine.com @FutbolPalestine 's healthy goal difference should help them avert any potential disaster scenario.



A point v on Tuesday seals it. Match Day 2 of #ACQ2023 ends with no team guaranteed a place at #AsianCup2023 . There could be a scenario in which a team misses out despite collecting 6 points's healthy goal difference should help them avert any potential disaster scenario.A point von Tuesday seals it. Match Day 2 of #ACQ2023 ends with no team guaranteed a place at #AsianCup2023. There could be a scenario in which a team misses out despite collecting 6 points 🇵🇸's healthy goal difference should help them avert any potential disaster scenario. A point v 🇵🇭 on Tuesday seals it.

The Philippines have been defensively solid but have scored just one goal in their two qualifying fixtures. A win here would go a long way in helping Palestine book a place in the Asian Cup finals for the third time in a row, so they are expected to go full throttle in this match.

The Philippines might be able to put up a fight here but they have been in slightly poor form in front of goal, which might be their undoing in this game. We are backing Palestine to come out on top in this match.

Prediction: Palestine 2-0 Philippines

Palestine vs Philippines Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Palestine.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: Philippines to score in the first half - Yes.

Tip 4: Both teams to score - No.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far