Palestine vs United Arab Emirates Prediction and Betting Tips | January 18th 2024

Palestine will face the United Arab Emirates at the Al Janoub Stadium on Thursday in another round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup group stages.

The Lions of Canaan kicked off their Asian Cup campaign on the wrong foot as they suffered a 4-1 defeat to Iran in their group opener on Sunday. They found themselves three goals down in the opening 40 minutes of the game before Tamer Seyam headed home a consolation goal to register his first international strike since June 2022.

Palestine sit rock-bottom in their group with zero points and will be looking to pick up their first win of the tournament on Thursday.

UAE, on the other hand, enjoyed a winning start to their group stage campaign, beating Hong Kong 3-1 at the Khalifa International Stadium on Sunday. Sultan Adil handed the Whites a first-half lead from the spot before Zayed Sultan and Yahya Alghassani joined the teenager on the scoresheet in the second half.

The Sons of Zayed sit second in Group C with three points and will guarantee passage to the knockout stages with a win this week.

Palestine vs United Arab Emirates Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six meetings between the two teams. Palestine have won one of those games while UAE have won twice. Their other three matchups have ended in draws.

The two sides last faced off in a World Cup qualifying clash back in March 2016 which the Whites won 2-0.

UAE are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2006.

Palestine have failed to score any goals in five of their last eight games across all competitions.

The Lions of Canaan were ranked 99th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 35 places behind their midweek opponents.

Palestine vs United Arab Emirates Prediction

Palestine have lost two of their last three matches and are without a win in their last eight games across all competitions. Historically, they have struggled for results in this fixture and will be desperate for a positive outcome this time around.

UAE, on the other hand, have won all but one of their last nine games across all competitions. They are in much better form than their opponents ahead of Thursday's meeting and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Palestine 0-2 United Arab Emirates

Palestine vs United Arab Emirates Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: UAE to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)