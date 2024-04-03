Palestino vs Bolivar Prediction and Betting Tips | April 4th 2024

Palestino and Bolivar will battle for three points in a Copa Libertadores group stage fixture on Thursday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 away win over Cobresal in the Chilean Primera Division. Bryan Carrasco and Gonzalo Sosa scored second-half goals to guide their side to victory.

Bolivar, meanwhile, saw off Oriente Petrolero with a 4-2 home win in the Bolivian Division Profesional. They were two goals behind by the 24th minute courtesy of Carlos Vetura's brace but Francisco Da Costa halved the deficit in first-half injury time. Bruno Savio drew the game level 20 minutes into the second half while hat-trick hero Da Costa completed the comeback with his second-half brace.

Palestino saw off Portuguesa and Nacional Asuncion in the last two rounds of the qualifiers to book their spot in the group stage. Bolivar secured automatic qualification. Both sides have been drawn alongside Flamengo and Millonarios in Group E.

Palestino vs Bolivar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Six of Palestino's last seven games across competitions have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Six of Bolivar's seven games this season, including each of the last five, have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Five of Palestino's last six games across competitions have been level at halftime.

Six of Palestino's last seven competitive games have produced at least eight corner kicks.

Bolivar have lost just one of seven games played this season (five wins).

Palestino vs Bolivar Prediction

Flamengo are the favorites to top this group, leaving the three other sides to battle it out for the second qualification spot. However, the Rio outfit's draw against Millonarios has opened up a window of opportunity and the winner here will go top of the table.

Palestino ended their three-game winless streak over the weekend. The Chileans have had a more arduous campaign than their visitors. Bolivar's games have been richly entertaining and full of goals this season. Los Celestes will be full of confidence following their fightback from two goals down to claim maximum points over the weekend.

We are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Palestino 2-2 Bolivar

Palestino vs Bolivar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3- Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half