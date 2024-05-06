Palestino vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips | May 7th 2024

Palestino will invite Flamengo to Estadio Francisco Sánchez Rumoroso in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday. Both teams have just one win in three games in the group stage thus far and are separated by just one point in the Group E table.

After suffering back-to-back losses in their first two games of the campaign, the hosts registered their first win last time around. Felipe Chamorro bagged a first-half brace and Bryan Vejar added the third goal in the second half as they won 3-1 at home against Millonarios.

The visitors, on the other hand, suffered their first loss of the campaign in their previous outing. They lost 2-1 away to table toppers Bolivar. Matías Viña equalized in the fifth minute after Chico broke the deadlock in the second minute. Bruno Sávio restored Bolivar's lead in the second half.

The hosts won 3-1 at home against Copiapo in the Chilean Primeira Liga while the visitors, the 2022 Libertadores winners, were held to a 1-1 draw by RB Bragantino in the Brazilian Serie A on Saturday.

Palestino vs Flamengo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off five times thus far, with four meetings taking place in the Copa Sudamericana. All meetings have produced conclusive results, with the visitors leading 4-1 in wins.

They last met in the reverse fixture in April, with Flamengo recording a 2-0 home win.

Palestino have suffered just one loss in their last six games in all competitions, scoring at least two goals in five games in that period.

The hosts' only win in this fixture was registered in the away leg of the Sudamericana round of 16 in 2016.

Three of the five meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals, with the visitors keeping two clean sheets.

Palestino vs Flamengo Prediction

The hosts have been in good touch recently, winning four of their last six games in all competitions, scoring 13 goals. They have won three of their last four home games in all competitions, scoring 10 goals, and will look to build on that form. Nonetheless, they have suffered defeats in their two home games in this fixture, with an aggregate score of 6-2, which is cause for concern.

Rubro-Negro have endured a poor run of form recently, with just one win in their last five games across all competitions. They have failed to score in two games in that period and have a goal tally of just three in these games.

Tite has a few injury concerns for the trip to Chile as Erick Pulgar and Giorgian de Arrascaeta are sidelined with thigh and ankle injuries respectively. Werton and Cleiton, who are yet to play in the competition, also remained in Brazil. Gabriel Barbosa has been released from provisional suspension and is an option here.

While Palestino have just one win in this fixture, considering their goalscoring form, they should have an advantage here. The visitors play their third game in six days, so fatigue will be a factor. With that in mind, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Palestino 2-1 Flamengo

Palestino vs Flamengo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Palestino to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Nicolás de la Cruz to score or assist any time - Yes