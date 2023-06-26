Palestino vs Fortaleza Prediction and Betting Tips | June 27th 2023

Palestino and Fortaleza go head-to-head at the Estadio El Teniente in the final Group H game of the Copa Sudamericana on Tuesday.

The Leão do Pici saw their 100% record in the competition come to an end against Estudiantes on June 6 and will be looking to return to winning ways.

Palestino booked their spot in the third round of the Copa Chile as they picked up a pulsating 5-4 victory over Santiago Morning last Thursday.

Pablo Sanchez’s side now return to the Copa Sudamericana, where they have picked up two wins and two draws in their four matches since a 4-0 loss against Fortaleza in April’s group opener.

With eight points from a possible 15, Palestino are currently second in Group H, three points above third-placed San Lorenzo, albeit with a slightly stronger goal difference.

Elsewhere, Fortaleza picked up a second consecutive victory in the Brasileiro Serie A as they edged out 10-man Atletico Mineiro 2-1 at the weekend.

Prior to that, Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s side grabbed a 1-0 victory over Cruzeiro on June 21 to snap their three-match winless run in all competitions.

Fortaleza have already secured their spot in the knockout stages of the Copa Sudamericana as they sit at the summit of Group H with 12 points from a possible 15.

Palestino vs Fortaleza Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between Palestino and Fortaleza, with Vojvoda’s men picking up a 4-0 victory in April’s reverse fixture.

Palestino are unbeaten in their last three matches across all competitions, claiming two wins and one draw while scoring 10 goals since a 1-0 loss to O’Higgins on May 19.

Fortaleza are winless in all but one of their last seven away matches, losing four and claiming two draws since the start of April.

Palestino have won just one of their last four home games in all competitions while losing twice and claiming one draw since mid-April.

Palestino vs Fortaleza Prediction

Fortaleza will be playing for pride on Tuesday, having already secured their spot as group winners. While this could play into Palestino’s hands, they have struggled for results at home of late.

We predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Palestino 1-1 Fortaleza

Palestino vs Fortaleza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in nine of Palestino’s last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in eight of Fortaleza’s last 10 outings)

