Palestino vs Nacional Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12th 2024

Palestino will welcome Nacional Asuncion to Estadio Municipal de La Cisterna for the second leg of their Copa Libertadores qualification tie on Tuesday.

The hosts hold a two-goal advantage in the tie, having claimed a 2-0 home win in the first leg in Paraguay last week. Bryan Carrasco and Gonzalo Ariel Sosa scored second-half goals to guide their side to victory.

Palestino followed up their continental victory with a narrow 1-0 away win over O'Higgins in the Chilean Primera Division. Brayan Vejar stepped off the bench to score the match-winner in the third minute of injury time.

Nacional, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Sol De America in the Paraguayan Primera Division. Ronald Roa's 54th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Palestino vs Nacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Eight of Nacional's last nine games across competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Palestino have won six of the seven competitive games they have played this season.

Three of Palestino's last four games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Four of Palestino's last five games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Nacional have won just one of their last seven away games (five losses).

Palestino vs Nacional Prediction

Palestino have made a great start to the new campaign across competitions and are one step away from qualification for the Copa Libertadores group stage. Pablo Sanchez's side hold a two-goal advantage in the tie and will be looking to complete the job in front of their fans.

Nacional have lost three of their last four competitive games and their form on the road this season leaves a lot to be desired. This is far from ideal for the Paraguayans considering that they need to score at least two goals to have any hopes of qualification. They have failed to score in four of their last five away games in all competitions.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Palestino 1-0 Nacional

Palestino vs Nacional Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Palestino to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest-scoring half: Second half