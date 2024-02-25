Palestino vs Portuguesa Prediction and Betting Tips | February 27th 2024

Palestino will welcome Portuguesa to Estadio Municipal de La Cisterna for the second leg of their Copa Libertadores qualification tie on Tuesday.

The hosts hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having claimed a 2-1 comeback away victory in the first leg in Venezuela last week. All three goals came in the first half, with Darvis Rodriguez's ninth-minute strike overturned by goals from Bryan Carrasco and Gonzalo Sosa.

Palestino followed up their continental victory with a 5-0 thrashing of Cobreloa at home in the Chilean Primera Division. Sosa, Carrasco, and Cristian Suarez all scored a goal each while Joe Abriga scored a brace in the rout.

Portuguesa, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Deportivo Tachira in the Venezuelan Liga FUTVE. Goals in either half from Yanniel Hernandez and Richard Blanco ensured the two sides canceled each other out.

They will turn their focus to the continent and the winner of this tie will face either Nacional Asuncion or Atletico Nacional in the third round of the qualifiers.

Palestino vs Portuguesa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Palestino have won six of their last seven home games across competitions, scoring at least two goals on five occasions.

Four of Portuguesa's last six away games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Portuguesa have won just one of five competitive games they have played this season, losing three games in this sequence.

Portuguesa's last three games have produced exactly 11 corner kicks each.

Palestino vs Portuguesa Prediction

Palestino's first-leg victory puts them in the driving seat in this tie and Pablo Sanchez's side are heavily favored to advance to the next round. Their comprehensive 5-0 home victory over Cobreloa in their first game of the new league season would have boosted their confidence heading into this game.

Portuguesa have made a poor start to the current campaign, but having a one-goal deficit means they still have a shot at overturning the tie. However, three losses in five games played this season does not inspire confidence.

We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Palestino 3-1 Portuguesa

Palestino vs Portuguesa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Palestino to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Palestino to score over 1.5 goals