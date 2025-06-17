Palmeiras vs Al Ahly Prediction and Betting Tips | June 19th 2025

Palmeiras will face Al Ahly at the MetLife Stadium on Thursday in the second group game of their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup campaign. Verdao qualified for the global showpiece as a result of their Copa Libertadores triumph in 2021, but were unable to secure maximum points in a bizarre opening round in Group A, which featured no goals from any of the four teams.

They played out a goalless draw against Portuguese side Porto in their game at the weekend, and perhaps deserved more from the game as they were the slightly better side but failed to find the back of the net.

Al Ahly, meanwhile, locked horns with a Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami side in their group opener and also played out a goalless draw. The Egyptian powerhouse had the chance to take the lead from the spot late in the first half, but Mohammed Trezeguet saw his effort saved in a contest which saw both goalkeepers put out top performances.

Trending

Like every other team in the group, the Red Devils have one point, and they will be keen to potentially secure an advantage in the race for qualification with maximum points on Thursday.

Palmeiras vs Al Ahly Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the third meeting between Palmeiras and Al Ahly, with both sides winning a game apiece in their previous two matchups.

The two teams last faced off in the 2021-22 FIFA Club World Cup, with the Brazilian side winning the semifinal clash 2-0.

Palmeiras are participating in their third Club World Cup, while Al Ahly are participating in an outstanding 11th.

The Red Devils' latest outing ended a seven-game scoring streak.

Palmeiras vs Al Ahly Prediction

Verdao have won just one of their last four matches after winning their previous seven on the bounce. They, however, have the stronger squad on paper and will head into the midweek clash confident they can secure their first win of the tournament.

Al Ahly, meanwhile, are undefeated in their last nine competitive outings, picking up six wins in that period. The gulf in class and quality between the two teams could, however, see the Egyptian side lose this one.

Prediction: Palmeiras 1-0 Al Ahly

Palmeiras vs Al Ahly Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Palmeiras to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of Verdao's last 12 matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More