Palmeiras vs Al Ahly Prediction and Betting Tips | June 19th 2025

Palmeiras will face Al Ahly at the MetLife Stadium on Thursday in the second group game of their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup campaign. Verdao qualified for the global showpiece as a result of their Copa Libertadores triumph in 2021, but were unable to secure maximum points in a bizarre opening round in Group A, which featured no goals from any of the four teams.
They played out a goalless draw against Portuguese side Porto in their game at the weekend, and perhaps deserved more from the game as they were the slightly better side but failed to find the back of the net.
Al Ahly, meanwhile, locked horns with a Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami side in their group opener and also played out a goalless draw. The Egyptian powerhouse had the chance to take the lead from the spot late in the first half, but Mohammed Trezeguet saw his effort saved in a contest which saw both goalkeepers put out top performances.
Like every other team in the group, the Red Devils have one point, and they will be keen to potentially secure an advantage in the race for qualification with maximum points on Thursday.
Palmeiras vs Al Ahly Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Thursday's game will mark the third meeting between Palmeiras and Al Ahly, with both sides winning a game apiece in their previous two matchups.
- The two teams last faced off in the 2021-22 FIFA Club World Cup, with the Brazilian side winning the semifinal clash 2-0.
- Palmeiras are participating in their third Club World Cup, while Al Ahly are participating in an outstanding 11th.
- The Red Devils' latest outing ended a seven-game scoring streak.
Palmeiras vs Al Ahly Prediction
Verdao have won just one of their last four matches after winning their previous seven on the bounce. They, however, have the stronger squad on paper and will head into the midweek clash confident they can secure their first win of the tournament.
Al Ahly, meanwhile, are undefeated in their last nine competitive outings, picking up six wins in that period. The gulf in class and quality between the two teams could, however, see the Egyptian side lose this one.
Prediction: Palmeiras 1-0 Al Ahly
Palmeiras vs Al Ahly Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Palmeiras to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of Verdao's last 12 matches)