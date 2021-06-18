Palmeiras vs America Mineiro prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Palmeiras welcome America Mineiro to Allianz Parque in their Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A fixture on Sunday.
After four rounds of fixtures in the Brazilian top-flight, the home team are seventh in the standings and unbeaten since the opening fixture of the campaign. Meanwhile, America Mineiro are winless in the league so far.
Palmeiras recorded their second win of the campaign on Thursday, defeating Juventude 3-0 during their trip to the Rio Grande do Sul.
Mineiro bagged their first point of the season with a goalless draw against Cuiabá in their previous outing.
Palmeiras vs America Mineiro Head-to-Head
Palmeiras have faced America Mineiro 32 times across all competitions since 2004. The hosts have been the better side in this fixture and have lost just once in their last nine meetings with Mineiro.
Palmeiras have 12 wins, while the visitors have recorded 10 wins and 10 games have ended in draws.
These sides last squared off on the final matchday of the 2020 campaign in February. The game ended in a 2-0 win for the visitors.
Palmeiras form guide across all competitions: W-D-L-W-W
America Mineiro form guide across all competitions: D-L-D-L-D
Palmeiras vs America Mineiro Team News
Palmeiras
Danilo Barbosa, Danilo and Patrick de Paula are the three injury concerns for Verdão. While all three have resumed training, they are not yet match-fit.
Michel and Gabriel Veron tested positive for COVID-19 last week while Lucas Esteves became the latest player to contract the virus. All three of them remain in self-isolation.
Weverton, Gustavo Gomez and Matias Vina are currently representing their respective national sides at the Copa America and remain unavailable for selection.
Injured: Patrick de Paula, Danilo Barbosa, Danilo
Suspended: None
Unavailable (COVID-19): Michel, Gabriel Veron, Lucas Esteves
Unavailable (International Duty): Weverton, Gustavo Gomez, Matias Vina
America Mineiro
Léo Passos, Marcelo Toscano and Luiz Fernando are the three players on the sidelines for the visiting team. Toscano has already resumed training with the team but might sit this one out as a precaution.
New signing Lucas Kal is yet to complete the official formalities and won't be able to make an appearance here.
Injured: Marcelo Toscano, Léo Passos, Luiz Fernando
Doubtful: None
Unavailable: Lucas Kal
Palmeiras vs America Mineiro Predicted XI
Palmeiras Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jailson; Mayke, Luan, Renan, Victor Luis; Raphael Veiga, Felipe Melo, Gustavo Scarpa; Rony, Luiz Adriano, Wesley
America Mineiro Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Matheus Cavichioli; Diego Ferreira, Anderson, Eduardo Bauermann, João Paulo; Juninho; Ale, Alexandre Egea, Felipe Azevedo, Ademir; Rodolfo
Palmeiras vs America Mineiro Prediction
Palmeiras have recovered well from their loss in the opening fixture of the season and have scored seven goals in three games since. America Mineiro have failed to find the back of the net in their four outings thus far and might struggle here.
We predict this game will end in an easy win for the hosts.
Prediction: Palmeiras 2-0 America Mineiro.
