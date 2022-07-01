Palmeiras vs Athletico Paranaense Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd July | Brasileiro 2022

Palmeiras are set to play Athletico Paranaense at the Allianz Parque on Sunday in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A.

Palmeiras come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Francisco Arce's Cerro Porteno in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. A second-half brace from attacker Rony and a goal from centre-back Murilo Cerqueira secured the win for Abel Ferreira's Palmeiras.

Athletico Paranaense, on the other hand, beat Libertad 2-1 in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. First-half goals from young forward Vitor Roque and Colombian centre-back Nicolas Hernandez sealed the deal for Luiz Felipe Scolari's Athletico Paranaense. Paraguay international Hector Villalba scored the goal for Libertad.

Palmeiras vs Athletico Paranaense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 32 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Palmeiras hold the clear advantage. They have won 17 games.

Athletico Paranaense have won five games, while the other 10 have ended in draws.

For Palmeiras, former Athletico Paranaense forward Rony has registered seven league goals this season in the league.

Paraguayan centre-back Gustavo Gomez has been crucial in the opposition box; he has six league goals for Palmeiras.

For Athletico Paranaense, Uruguay international David Terans has registered five league goals.

Palmeiras vs Athletico Paranaense Prediction

Palmeiras are top of the league table, three points ahead of 2nd-placed Corinthians. They have won four of their last five league games, and will be confident heading into this game. They have lost only one game in the league so far, and players like Rony and Gustavo Gomez have been crucial.

OptaJoao @OptaJoao 8 - Palmeiras have won their last eight games in the Libertadores, the longest winning run of any team in the tournament's history, alongside Cruzeiro, Estudiantes, Peñarol, Santos and Vasco. Unstoppable. 8 - Palmeiras have won their last eight games in the Libertadores, the longest winning run of any team in the tournament's history, alongside Cruzeiro, Estudiantes, Peñarol, Santos and Vasco. Unstoppable. https://t.co/m6Lt7Iq27n

Attacker Gustavo Scarpa has been an important player for Palmeiras in recent years, and he could prove to be important against Athletico Paranaense.

Athletico Paranaense, on the other hand, are 3rd in the league, five points behind Palmeiras. They have won three of their last five league games. Uruguayan attacker David Terans has enjoyed some good performances so far, while

Colombian right-back Luis Manuel Orejuela has produced some good moments, but has not been a consistent feature in the first-team for Athletico Paranaense.

OptaJoao @OptaJoao 7 - Felipão and Carlos Bianchi are the only managers that have never been eliminated from a Libertadores round of 16 among those with 4+ such ties. Each of them progressed to the quarterfinals in seven opportunities. Hierarchy. 7 - Felipão and Carlos Bianchi are the only managers that have never been eliminated from a Libertadores round of 16 among those with 4+ such ties. Each of them progressed to the quarterfinals in seven opportunities. Hierarchy. https://t.co/GeAmo2oLDb

A close match is on the cards, with both teams in good form. A draw seems to be an ideal result.

Prediction: Palmeiras 1-1 Athletico Paranaense

Palmeiras vs Athletico Paranaense Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals- No

Tip 3: Palmeiras to score first- Yes

