Palmeiras vs Athletico Paranaense prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Palmeiras will entertain familiar foes Athletico Paranaense at the Allianz Parque in the second-leg of the Copa Libertadores semi-final on Tuesday.

The hosts are winless in their last four games across all competitions, while the visitors have recorded back-to-back 1-0 wins in their last two games.

The first leg at the Arena da Baixada last week ended in a 1-0 win for Athletico, with Alex Santana's 23rd-minute goal proving to be the difference in the game. They were reduced to 10 men when Hugo Moura picked up his second yellow card of the game in the 70th minute. Palmeiras were unable to make the most of their numerical advantage.

Palmeiras played out a 2-2 draw against Red Bull Bragantino in their Brazilian Serie A fixture on Sunday while Paranaense secured a 1-0 win over Fluminense.

CONMEBOL Libertadores



Así se vivió en el Arena da Baixada el tanto que le dio el triunfo a



¡El gol de Alex Santana desde el campo de juego! Así se vivió en el Arena da Baixada el tanto que le dio el triunfo a Athletico Paranaense sobre Palmeiras en la ida de las Semifinales de la CONMEBOL Libertadores

Palmeiras vs Athletico Paranaense Head-to-Head

The two sides have crossed paths 43 times across all competitions. The hosts enjoyed an 18-12 lead in wins while 13 games have ended in draws. The visitors have been the better side in their recent meetings against Verdão, recording two wins in four games this year.

Palmeiras have just one win to their name this year while one game has ended in a draw.

Palmeiras form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-D-W

Athletico Paranaense form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-L

Palmeiras vs Athletico Paranaense Team News

Palmeiras

Raphael Veiga faces a late fitness test following an ankle injury while Jailson is a long-term absentee with a knee injury. Danilo is suspended for the game for his rash challenge and subsequent red card against Atletico Mineiro in the quarter-finals.

SE Palmeiras

Chave virada e manhã de início na nossa preparação para os 90 minutos decisivos das semifinais da bit.ly/3TI0Ykv



AGORA É DECISÃO! Chave virada e manhã de início na nossa preparação para os 90 minutos decisivos das semifinais da Libertadores

Injury: Jailson

Doubtful: Raphael Veiga

Suspension: Danilo

Unavailable: None

Athletico Paranaense

Christian, Julimar, Reinaldo, Marlos, and Marcelo Cirino are sidelined with their respective injuries while Hugo Moura is suspended for the second leg.

Injury: Christian, Julimar, Reinaldo, Marlos, Marcelo Cirino

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Hugo Moura

Unavailable: None

Palmeiras vs Athletico Paranaense Predicted XIs

Palmeiras (4-2-3-1): Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo Cerqueira, Joaquín Piquerez; Gabriel Menino, Zé Rafael; Rony, José Manuel López, Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu

Athletico Paranaense (4-3-3): Bento; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Helno, Abner Vinícius; Erick, Fernandinho, David Terans; Vitinho, Canobbio, Vitor Roque

Palmeiras vs Athletico Paranaense Prediction

The hosts have seen a slight downturn in their recent games and five of their last six matches have seen fewer than 2.5 goals. Furacão have also seen less than 2.5 goals in their last five games.

This game is also expected to pan out in a low-scoring affair and given the current form of the two sides, a low-scoring draw is the likely outcome here.

Prediction: Palmeiras 1-1 Athletico Paranaense

