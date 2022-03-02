Palmeiras vs Athletico Paranaense prediction, preview, team news and more | Recopa Sudamericana 2022

Palmeiras host Athletico Paranaense at the Allianz Parque in the second leg of the Recopa Sudamericana on Wednesday.

The first leg fixture in Curitiba last week ended in a 2-2 draw, setting up a showdown in this second leg between the two interstate rivals. The hosts remained unbeaten in the Paulista A1 as they were held to a goalless draw at Internacional de Limeira on Sunday.

Athletico Paranaense suffered their first defeat of the campaign as they fell to a 2-1 loss at home to Operario, with Marcelo Oliveira Pinto bagging a first-half brace.

Palmeiras vs Athletico Paranaense Head-to-Head

In the 35 games contested between the two sides since 2001, the home side lead 15-9 in wins while 11 games have ended in draws. The last two fixtures between the two rivals have ended in draws.

Palmeiras form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-L

Athletico Paranaense form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-D-W

Palmeiras vs Athletico Paranaense Team News

Palmeiras

Centre-back Luan is the only player who will be unavailable for Verdão with a thigh injury. Gustavo Scarpa has trained ahead of the game and is in contention to start here.

Gustavo Gómez has recovered from COVID-19 and will be available for this decisive second-leg tie.

Injured: Luan

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Athletico Paranaense

Pedro Rocha's calf injury will keep him out of the second leg as well. Vitor Bueno will serve the second of his two-game suspension here.

Matheus Babi is a long-term absentee with a ligament injury but Pablo returns for the game, having recovered from a thigh strain. Marcinho has been relieved of his services by the club and, pending the formalities, remains unavailable for the game.

Injured: Matheus Babi, Pedro Rocha

Suspended: Vitor Bueno

Unavailable: Marcinho

Palmeiras vs Athletico Paranaense Prediction

Palmeiras Predicted XI (4-3-3): Weverton (GK); Marcos Rocha, Benjamín Kuscevic, Murilo Cerqueira, Joaquín Piquerez; Danilo, Jailson, Eduard Atuesta; Dudu, Rony, Raphael Veiga

Athletico Paranaense Predicted XI (3-5-2): Santos (GK); Pedrinho, Thiago Heleno, Zé Ivaldo; Abner Erick, Christian, Juninho, Leo Cittadini, David Terans; Rômulo José Cardoso da Cruz, Pablo

Palmeiras vs Athletico Paranaense Predicted XI

Rubro-Negro performed well in the first leg at home but suffered a defeat in the league just a couple of days later. The hosts are yet to concede a goal at home this campaign in four games so far and are the favorites here.

Athletico are not expected to go down without a fight but Palmeiras' home record indicates that a win is on the cards for them.

Prediction: Palmeiras 2-1 Athletico Paranaense

