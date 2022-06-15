Palmeiras vs Atletico Goianiense prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021-22

Palmeiras will entertain Atletico Goianiense at the Allianz Parque in Brazilian Serie A action on Thursday.

The home team currently occupy pole position in the league standings and are undefeated in their last 17 games across all competitions. They secured a 2-0 win against Coritiba in their previous league outing, which was their second win in a row and helped keep a one-point lead over Corinthians.

Atletico Goianiense have endured an inconsistent season thus far but have managed to record back-to-back wins in their last two league games.

Brasileirão Assaí @Brasileirao A braba. A 100%. A atualizada.



Pelo menos até amanhã… A braba. A 100%. A atualizada. Pelo menos até amanhã… https://t.co/qECyBdJqZH

Palmeiras vs Atletico Goianiense Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns 14 times across all competitions, with two of them coming in the second division and the rest in the Brazilian Serie A. As one would expect, the home team have been the dominant side in this fixture and lead 8-4 in wins while two games have ended in draws.

They last met in league action at Thursday's venue, with the game ending in a 4-0 win for the Verdao.

Palmeiras form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Atletico Goianiense form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-D

Palmeiras vs Atletico Goianiense Team News

Palmeiras

Raphael Veiga is out with a thigh injury while Marcos Rocha and Jorge are dealing with some knocks but are expected to make it to the squad in time.

Jailson is out with a knee injury while Mayke is closer to making a return to the starting XI from his injury. Gabriel Menino has recovered from a bout of flu and faces a late fitness test.

Injured: Mayke, Raphael Veiga, Jailson

Doubtful: Marcos Rocha, Jorge, Gabriel Menino

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Atletico Goianiense

Wanderson and Dudu missed the game against Fluminense and will continue to be the two absentees for Dragão.

Injured: Wanderson, Dudu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Palmeiras vs Atletico Goianiense Predicted XIs

Palmeiras (4-3-3): Weverton (GK); Gustavo Garcia, Gustavo Gómez, Luan, Joaquín Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael, Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu, Veron, Rony.

Atletico Goianiense (4-2-3-1): Ronaldo (GK); Arthur Henrique, Edson, Ramon Menezes, Jefferson; Marlon Freitas, Gabriel Baralhas; Airton, Jorginho, Wellington Rato; Diego Churin

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Palmeiras vs Atletico Goianiense Prediction

Palmeiras have hit top form in the league and are currently the top-scoring side in the competition. They also boast the best defensive record in the league, having conceded just five goals in 11 games.

They have kept a clean sheet in their last seven games and are the favorites at home to secure a win against their northern rivals.

Prediction: Palmeiras 3-0 Atletico Goianiense

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far