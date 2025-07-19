Palmeiras vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20th 2025

Palmeiras will entertain Atletico Mineiro at Allianz Parque in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday. The hosts have a three-point lead over Atletico and also have a game in hand.

Verdão resumed their league campaign after more than a month on Wednesday and were held to a 1-1 draw by Mirassol. After a goalless first half, Facundo Torres gave them the lead in the 54th minute. Substitute Chico pulled Mirassol level in the 72nd minute.

The visitors met Bahia in their previous league outing last week and fell to a 2-1 away loss. Late drama ensued as Hulk equalized in the first minute of stoppage time, and Michel Araújo restored Bahia's lead six minutes later.

They bounced back in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana playoffs against Atlético Bucaramanga, recording a 1-0 away win. Hulk scored the only goal of the match from the penalty spot in the 68th minute.

Palmeiras vs Atletico Mineiro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 85 times in all competitions. Alviverde have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 39 wins. Atletico have 29 wins and 17 games have ended in draws.

Verdão secured a league double, recording a 6-1 win on aggregate.

Galo have recorded just one win in their last 13 games in this fixture.

The visitors have lost just one of their last 10 games in all competitions, with that loss registered on their travels in the Serie A last week.

Alviverde have failed to score in three of their last six home games in the Brazilian Serie A this season.

The visitors have outscored Verdão 13-12 in the league this season.

Palmeiras vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

Alviverde have endured a three-game winless run in the Brazilian Serie A this season, suffering two defeats, and will look to bounce back here. Notably, just four of their 13 goals in the league this season have been scored at home.

Galo have been in good touch recently, winning three of their last four games. They have also kept clean sheets in these wins. They have lost just one of their last four away games in this fixture, keeping two clean sheets.

While Verdão have a good recent record in this fixture, considering the current form of the two teams, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Palmeiras 1-1 Atletico Mineiro

Palmeiras vs Atletico Mineiro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

