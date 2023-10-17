Palmeiras vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction and Betting Tips | October 19th 2023

Palmeiras will welcome Atletico Mineiro at the Allianz Parque in the Brazilian Serie A on Thursday.

The hosts have suffered three defeats in a row in their league campaign and, in their previous outing, fell to a 2-1 home loss to rivals Santos before the international break. Zé Rafael broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute but goals from Tomás Rincón and Marcos Leonardo helped Santos record a comeback win.

The visitors, meanwhile, saw their five-game unbeaten run in the league come to an end last time around. They also suffered a 2-1 home loss in their previous outing. Hulk opened the scoring in the 59th minute and Coritiba successfully completed a comeback thanks to goals from Matheus Bianqui and Islam Slimani.

The hosts' poor run has seen them drop to fourth place in the league table and they have 44 points to their name. The visitors have 40 points to their name and are in ninth place in the table.

Palmeiras vs Atletico Mineiro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 55 times in all competitions since 1995. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record at the moment with 22 wins to their name. The visitors have 15 wins against their southern rivals and 17 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last eight meetings against the visitors, recording just three wins, with one of them coming on penalties.

Palmeiras are winless in their last five games in all competitions, suffering four defeats. At home, they have kept five clean sheets in their last six meetings against Atletico Mineiro.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 40-30 in 26 league games thus far, while the visitors have the better defensive record, conceding one goal fewer.

Palmeiras vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

Verdão are unbeaten in their last 10 meetings against the visitors, with eight games in that period producing under 2.5 goals. At home, they are unbeaten in their last nine meetings against the visitors, though six games have ended in draws.

Galo have suffered just two defeats in their last 10 games in all competitions, with just one of them coming away from home. They have failed to score in six of their last nine away meetings against the hosts and might struggle here.

Mariano and Eduardo Vargas remain sidelined for the visitors while Otávio Battaglia and Pedrinho face late fitness tests. Guilherme Arana will return just one day before the match from international duty and might be rested in this match.

The hosts have suffered back-to-back defeats in their last three league outings, which is a cause for concern. Nonetheless, considering their dominance in recent meetings against the visitors, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Palmeiras 1-1 Atletico Mineiro

Palmeiras vs Atletico Mineiro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Hulk to score or assist any time - Yes