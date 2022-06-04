Palmeiras vs Atletico Mineiro prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021-22

First-placed Palmeiras host reigning champions Atletico Mineiro at the Allianz Parque in a high-profile Brazilian Serie A fixture on Sunday.

Both sides have endured similar results in their eight league games thus far, winning four, losing one, and playing out three draws. Palmeiras, Atletico, and Corinthians are tied with 15 points at the top of the standings, with Palmeiras occupying pole position on goal difference.

Palmeiras defeated arch-rivals Santos 1-0 in their previous outing, while Galo came back from behind to defeat Avai 2-1 last time around.

Brasileirão Assaí @Brasileirao



Então confira os times com as maiores médias de escanteios por jogo até a 8ª rodada!

Palmeiras vs Atletico Mineiro Head-to-Head

The two rivals have locked horns 48 times across all competitions since 1995. The home team have a narrow 20-15 lead in wins while 13 games have ended in draws.

They met four times last season, twice in Serie A and twice in the semi-finals of the Copa Libertadores. Atletico secured a 2-0 win in the league fixture in August and the three games that followed ended in draws.

Verdão progressed into the final of the Copa Libertadores on away goals and went on to lift the continental trophy.

Palmeiras form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Atletico Mineiro form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Palmeiras vs Atletico Mineiro Team News

Palmeiras

Luan, Gabriel Veron, and Piquerez have returned to training and are in contention to start from the bench in this game. Mayke remains sidelined with a leg injury, while Weverton, Danilo, Gustavo Gómez, Kuscevic and Atuesta are on international duty at the moment.

SE Palmeiras @Palmeiras



🎙 Luan: "Feliz por superar mais esse obstáculo. Estou em um grande clube, que me fornece estrutura e profissionais capacitados. Hoje me encontro bem, saudável e 100% para fazer o que mais amo, que é jogar futebol".

Injured: Mayke

Doubtful: Jailson, Luan

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Weverton, Danilo, Gustavo Gómez, Kuscevic, Atuesta

Atletico Mineiro

Dodo has returned to training for the visitors, meaning only Zaracho, Keno, and Eduardo Vargas remain sidelined with injuries. Guilherme Arana and Diego Godin are on international duty and will play no part in this match.

Injured: Zaracho, Keno, Eduardo Vargas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Guilherme Arana, Diego Godin

Palmeiras vs Atletico Mineiro Predicted XIs

Palmeiras Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marcelo Lomba (GK); Marcos Rocha, Kaiky Naves, Murilo Cerqueira, Jorge; Zé Rafael, Gabriel Menino; Dudu, Gustavo Scarpa, Rony; Rafael Navarro

Atletico Mineiro (4-2-3-1): Everson (GK); Guga, Junior Alonso, Réver, Dodo; Allan, Jair; Eduardo Sasha, Ignacio Fernandez, Otávio; Hulk.

Palmeiras vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

Palmeiras will take to the pitch in this crucial fixture without some of their first-team players. They have the best defensive record in the league, conceding just five goals in eight league games thus far.

The last three games in this fixture have ended in draws and, given the current form of the two sides, this might end in another high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Palmeiras 2-2 Atletico Mineiro

