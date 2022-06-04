Palmeiras vs Atletico Mineiro prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021-22

First-placed Palmeiras host reigning champions Atletico Mineiro at the Allianz Parque in a high-profile Brazilian Serie A fixture on Sunday.
Both sides have endured similar results in their eight league games thus far, winning four, losing one, and playing out three draws. Palmeiras, Atletico, and Corinthians are tied with 15 points at the top of the standings, with Palmeiras occupying pole position on goal difference.
Palmeiras defeated arch-rivals Santos 1-0 in their previous outing, while Galo came back from behind to defeat Avai 2-1 last time around.
Palmeiras vs Atletico Mineiro Head-to-Head
The two rivals have locked horns 48 times across all competitions since 1995. The home team have a narrow 20-15 lead in wins while 13 games have ended in draws.
They met four times last season, twice in Serie A and twice in the semi-finals of the Copa Libertadores. Atletico secured a 2-0 win in the league fixture in August and the three games that followed ended in draws.
Verdão progressed into the final of the Copa Libertadores on away goals and went on to lift the continental trophy.
Palmeiras form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W
Atletico Mineiro form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W
Palmeiras vs Atletico Mineiro Team News
Palmeiras
Luan, Gabriel Veron, and Piquerez have returned to training and are in contention to start from the bench in this game. Mayke remains sidelined with a leg injury, while Weverton, Danilo, Gustavo Gómez, Kuscevic and Atuesta are on international duty at the moment.
Injured: Mayke
Doubtful: Jailson, Luan
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Weverton, Danilo, Gustavo Gómez, Kuscevic, Atuesta
Atletico Mineiro
Dodo has returned to training for the visitors, meaning only Zaracho, Keno, and Eduardo Vargas remain sidelined with injuries. Guilherme Arana and Diego Godin are on international duty and will play no part in this match.
Injured: Zaracho, Keno, Eduardo Vargas
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Guilherme Arana, Diego Godin
Palmeiras vs Atletico Mineiro Predicted XIs
Palmeiras Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marcelo Lomba (GK); Marcos Rocha, Kaiky Naves, Murilo Cerqueira, Jorge; Zé Rafael, Gabriel Menino; Dudu, Gustavo Scarpa, Rony; Rafael Navarro
Atletico Mineiro (4-2-3-1): Everson (GK); Guga, Junior Alonso, Réver, Dodo; Allan, Jair; Eduardo Sasha, Ignacio Fernandez, Otávio; Hulk.
Palmeiras vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction
Palmeiras will take to the pitch in this crucial fixture without some of their first-team players. They have the best defensive record in the league, conceding just five goals in eight league games thus far.
The last three games in this fixture have ended in draws and, given the current form of the two sides, this might end in another high-scoring draw.
Prediction: Palmeiras 2-2 Atletico Mineiro