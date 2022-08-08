Palmeiras vs Atletico Mineiro prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Reigning champions Palmeiras will square off against Atletico Mineiro in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Palmeiras came back from two goals down in the second half to hold Atletico to a 2-2 draw in the first leg last week, with Danilo's injury-time equaliser forcing a share of the spoils.

The two teams returned to Brazilian Serie A action over the weekend, with Palmeiras winning their fifth straight league game, beating Goias 3-0 win on Sunday. Meanwhile, Mineiro's poor league form continued, as they fell to a 3-2 loss to Athletico Paranaense at home.

Palmeiras' 100% record in the Libertadores came to an end in the first leg, so they'll look to return to winning ways at home.

Palmeiras vs Atletico Mineiro Head-to-Head

The two rivals have crossed paths 50 times across competitions since 1995. Palmeiras enjoy a 20-15 lead in wins, while 15 other games have ended in draws.

Palmeiras form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W.

Atletico Mineiro form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-D.

Palmeiras vs Atletico Mineiro Team News

Palmeiras

Jailson is a confirmed absentee, as he continues to nurse a knee injury. Raphael Veiga suffered a knock in the first leg and was left out of the squad for their league outing. He should be back in contention here. Rony has also trained with the team and might start from the bench.

Injured: Jailson.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Atletico Mineiro

Guilherme Arana is sidelined with a thigh injury and will not travel to Sao Paulo. Allan returns from a suspension and should reclaim his spot in the starting XI.

Injured: Guilherme Arana.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Cristian Pavon.

Palmeiras vs Atletico Mineiro Predicted XIs

Palmeiras (4-3-3): Weverton (GK); Mayke, Gustavo Gomez, Luan, Piquerez; Gabriel Menino, Danilo, Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu, Wesley, Rafael Navarro.

Atletico Mineiro (4-2-3-1): Everson (GK); Guga, Junior Alonso, Rever, Dodo; Allan, Jair; Eduardo Sasha, Ignacio Fernandez, Otavio; Hulk.

Palmeiras vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

Palmeiras have failed to score in just two home games since February, though one of the scoreless games was against Mineiro in the league in June. However, they have won their last three home games and should emerge victorious again.

Atletico have just one win across competitions in the last month. They have scored two goals in their last two league games, so they could score here.

The last five meetings between the two teams have ended in draws but Palmeiras are undefeated against their northern rivals since 2016. The hosts should prevail in a high-scoring affair.

Prediction: Palmeiras 3-2 Atletico Mineiro.

