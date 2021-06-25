Palmeiras vs Bahia prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A

Palmeiras host Bahia at Allianz Parque in Brazil's Serie A on Monday, as both sides look to build on their solid starts to the season.

With only one point separating the two sides, this clash stands to be a significant one in terms of the league standings.

Palmeiras are currently 5th in the league and will be going into Monday's game following a 3-1 loss to RB Bragantino. Abel Ferreira will hope his side can bounce back with a win against Bahia, which could potentially see the Verdao finish the gameweek 2nd in the table.

Bahia have also had a strong start to the season and are currently 4th in the league. Dado Cavalcanti's side are on a three-game unbeaten streak which they will hope to extend with a win against Palmeiras on Monday. Securing the three points could see Esquadrao de Aco go top on the table

With both sides in good form, Monday's game is sure to be an exciting one.

Palmerias vs Bahia Head-to-Head

Palmeiras hold a slight advantage in terms of the recent head-to-head record between the two sides. The Verdao have won one of the last five meetings against Bahia, with the other four ending as draws.

That victory came the last time the two sides met in December of last year. Three first half goals from Willian, Raphael Veiga and Roni were enough to seal the win against Bahia.

Palmeiras Form Guide: L-W-W-D-L

Bahia Form Guide: W-D-W-L-W

Palmeiras vs Bahia Team News

Matias Vina in action for Palmeiras

Palmeiras

Palmeiras have no new injury worries following their 3-1 loss to RB Bragantino yesterday.

Danilo, Gabriel Veron and Luan Garcia will still be unavailable for the game due to injury, while Weverton, Matias Vina and Gustavo Gomez are away on Copa America duty with their respective national sides.

Injured: Danilo, Gabriel Veron, Luan Garcia

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Weverton, Matias Vina, Gustavo Gomez

Bahia

Thonny Anderson will be unavailable for the game due to suspension, apart from that Bahia will be without German Conti after the defender picked up an injury in the first half of their game against Athletico Paranaense.

Juan Pablo Ramirez has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a cruciate ligament injury back in February.

Injured: German Conti, Juan Pablo Ramirez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Thonny Anderson

Palmeiras vs Bahia Predicted XI

📹 A goal by Rossi earns a victory for @ECBahia!#BAHxCAPpic.twitter.com/MPW5Tv8fzH — Brasileirão Play English (@BrasileiraoP_EN) June 25, 2021

Palmeiras Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jailson; Marcos Rocha, Felipe Melo, Renan Victor; Mayke, Gustavo Scarpa, Raphael Veiga, Gabriel Menino, Victor Luis; Roni, Luiz Adriano

Bahia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matheus Teixeira; Nino Paraiba, Juninho, Luiz Otavio, Matheus Bahia; Thaciano, Patrick de Lucca; Maycon, Rodriguinho, Rossi; Gilberto

Palmeiras vs Bahia Prediction

Its hard to pick a winner when both sides are in such good form.

We predict an exciting contest with the two sides playing out a hard fought draw

Prediction: Palmeiras 1-1 Bahia

