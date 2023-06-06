Palmeiras vs Barcelona SC Prediction and Betting Tips | June 7th 2023

Palmeiras will welcome Barcelona SC to the Allianz Parque in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday.

The hosts are in second spot in the Group C table, only behind first-placed Bolivar on goal difference. The visitors are in third place, only ahead of the last-placed Cerro Porteno on goal difference.

This is a must-win match for the visitors as they trail the hosts by six points. They will at least hope for a draw, as finishing third will help them play in the Copa Sudamericana.

The hosts have recorded three wins in a row in the competition and overcame Cerro Porteno 3-0 last time around. The visitors fell to a 1-0 defeat against Bolivar in their previous outing.

Palmeiras vs Barcelona SC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off three times in the Libertadores thus far. The head-to-head record is even at the moment with a win apiece for both teams and one game ending in a draw. The hosts recorded a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture.

All three meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

The visitors have suffered back-to-back defeats in their last three games in all competitions, scoring just twice and conceding eight times in these games.

The hosts are unbeaten at Wednesday's venue this season and have won 14 of their last 15 home games.

The visitors have just one win in their travels this season, suffering five defeats in eight away games.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 8-3 in four games in the Libertadores thus far.

Palmeiras vs Barcelona SC Prediction

Verdão have won their last three games in the competition and look to be in good touch at the moment. They are undefeated at home in all competitions this season and should be able to produce a strong performance. They won their only home meeting against Barcelona in 2017.

Toreros have lost three games in a row and will be looking to return to winning ways. They have just one win in their travels this term, which is a cause for concern.

Considering the visitors' recent struggles and Palmeiras' impressive home record, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Palmeiras 2-1 Barcelona SC

Palmeiras vs Barcelona SC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Palmeiras to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Artur to score or assist any time - Yes

