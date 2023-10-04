Palmeiras vs Boca Juniors Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2023

Palmeiras will invite Boca Juniors to the Allianz Parque in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores semi-finals on Thursday.

The first leg in Buenos Aires ended in a goalless draw last week, so it all comes down to the second leg as the two South American giants battle to book their spot in the final.

The hosts suffered a 2-1 defeat in their away game at RB Bragantino in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday. They gave up a one-goal lead in the second half after Endrick opened the scoring in the 15th minute.

The visitors suffered a 2-0 loss at home to arch-rivals River Plate in the Argentine Primeira Division on Saturday and fans will expect them to bounce back to winning ways in this match.

Palmeiras vs Boca Juniors Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry, squaring off 13 times in all competitions thus far. 11 of these meetings have come in the Copa Libertadores. They have been closely matched in these meetings with the visitors having a 4-3 lead in wins and six games have ended in draws.

The hosts have just one win in their last six games in all competitions, the visitors, meanwhile, have just one win in their last five games. Both teams have suffered a couple of defeats in that period.

At home, Palmeiras are unbeaten in their last six games, recording five clean sheets. Boca Juniors, meanwhile, have suffered just two defeats in their last 10 away games.

The hosts are winless in their last three home meetings against the visitors, although, the last two games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 16 home games in the Copa Libertadores.

Palmeiras vs Boca Juniors Prediction

Verdão have suffered just two defeats at home in 2023 and are unbeaten in their last six home outings. Two of their three wins over the visitors have come at home, so they'll look to make the most of their home advantage in this match.

They do not have any fresh injury concerns, with only Eduard Atuesta and Dudu sidelined with injuries. Nonetheless, Abel Ferreira is expected to make a few changes to the starting XI from the first leg.

Xeneize have just three wins in their last 10 games in all competitions, with two of them coming on penalties. In the Libertadores, they have suffered just one defeat in their 11 games. They have struggled in their away games though, failing to score in 12 of their last 15 away games.

Marcos Rojo and Nicolás Figal have trained this week and should be able to start in the second leg, adding strength to their defense. Nonetheless, considering their poor attacking record in the Libertadores and recent struggles, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Palmeiras 1-0 Boca Juniors

Palmeiras vs Boca Juniors Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Palmeiras to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Endrick to score or assist any time - Yes