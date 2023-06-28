Palmeiras vs Bolivar Prediction and Betting Tips | June 29th 2023

Palmeiras will welcome Bolivar to the Allianz Parque in their final group-stage match of the Copa Libertadores on Thursday.

The hosts and the visitors have both booked their places in the knockout round with 12 points from five games and will look to sign off for the group stage with a win.

The visitors are at the top of the Group C table thanks to their superior goal difference (8). They have won their last three games in the competition and recorded a 1-0 home win over Barcelona SC in their previous outing. They head into the match on a five-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

The home team have recorded four wins in a row in the Libertadores, including a 4-2 win over Barcelona SC last time around. They have suffered defeats in their last two Brazilian Serie A games and will look to return to winning ways.

Palmeiras vs Bolivar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met five times in the Libertadores thus far, with all games producing conclusive results. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with a 3-2 lead in wins. The visitors recorded a 3-1 win in the reverse fixture.

Palmeiras have a 100% record at home against the visitors, outscoring their 8-0 in the two games at Thursday's venue.

The hosts have the second-best attacking record in the Libertadores this season, scoring 12 goals in five games. The visitors have the second-best defensive record, conceding just three goals in five games, they have also scored 11 goals in these games.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat at home in all competitions this season and failed to score for the first time at Thursday's venue since February in their 1-0 loss to Botafogo on Sunday.

Palmeiras vs Bolivar Prediction

Verdão have suffered back-to-back 1-0 defeats in their last two games, which is a cause for concern. They have failed to score in two games in a row for the first time this season.

They have a solid home record against the visitors, scoring eight goals in two games without conceding and home advantage is expected to work in their favor. While they do not have any injuries and most of the players have returned from international duty, they will play their third game in eight days, so fatigue will be a factor.

La Academia have seen an upturn in form recently and are unbeaten in their last five games. They have recorded four wins in that period and also have four clean sheets to their name.

Though the visitors have the upper hand in terms of form, with both teams having booked their places in the next round, will likely settle for a draw.

Prediction: Palmeiras 2-2 Bolivar

Palmeiras vs Bolivar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Ronnie Fernández to score or assist anytime - Yes

Poll : 0 votes