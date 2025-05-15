Palmeiras vs Bolivar Prediction and Betting Tips | May 15th 2025

Palmeiras will welcome Bolivar to Allianz Parque in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores on Thursday. The hosts have enjoyed a 100 per cent record in the competition and have already booked their place in the knockout stage. Meanwhile, Bolivar have just one win and are at the bottom of the Group G table. They need to win their two remaining games to qualify for the knockout stage.

Ad

Verdão defeated Cerro Porteño 2-0 away from home in the Libertadores last week. They extended their winning streak in all competitions to four games on Sunday, recording a 1-0 home triumph over Sao Paulo in the Brazilian Serie A. Vitor Roque scored a stoppage-time winner for them, which was allowed after a VAR review.

The visitors lost 2-1 away to Sporting Cristal in the Libertadores last week. They bounced back with a 2-0 away win over Aurora in the Bolivian Primera División. Dorny Romero scored in the first half, and Yomar Rocha doubled their lead in the second half.

Ad

Trending

Palmeiras vs Bolivar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met seven times, with all meetings taking place in the Libertadores. All meetings have produced conclusive results, with the hosts having a 5-2 lead.

They last met in the reverse fixture in April and Verdão recorded a 3-2 away win.

Six of the seven meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Palmeiras have won four of their last five games in the Libertadores and have also scored at least two goals in four games in that period.

Bolivar are winless in their last five away games in the Libertadores, suffering four consecutive losses.

The hosts have the joint-best attacking record in the Libertadores this season, scoring nine goals.

Ad

Palmeiras vs Bolivar Prediction

Verdão head into the match on a four-game winning streak, scoring five goals without conceding. They are unbeaten in their last five home games in the Libertadores, recording three wins. They have a 100% record in this fixture, scoring 12 goals in three games without conceding, and are strong favorites.

La Academia have been a bit inconsistent recently, with three wins and three losses in their last six games. They have lost four of their last six games in the Libertadores and have conceded at least two goals in these defeats.

Ad

Ramiro Vaca, who has scored five goals in the competition thus far, has been handed a suspension after testing positive in doping and will miss this match.

Considering the contrast in form between the two teams in the Libertadores this season and Verdão's 100% home record in this fixture, we back the hosts to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Palmeiras 2-1 Bolivar

Palmeiras vs Bolivar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Palmeiras to win

Ad

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More