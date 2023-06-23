Palmeiras vs Botafogo Prediction and Betting Tips | June 25, 2023

In a top-of-the-table Brazilian Serie A clash, second-placed Palmeiras welcome league leaders Botafogo to the Allianz Parque on Sunday (June 25).

Palmeiras fell to their first defeat of the season on Thursday, losing 1-0 at Bahia. Nonetheless, they remain in second place in the standings with 22 points. Meanwhile, Botafogo made it two straight wins, winning 1-0 at Cuiaba to extend their lead over Palmeiras atop the points table to five points.

After this clash, Palmeiras face Bolivar in their final Copa Libertadores game on Friday. Botaforo, meanwhile, will conclude their Copa Sudamericana group stage campaign on Friday against Magallanes.

Palmeiras vs Botafogo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 45 times across competitions, with their recorded meetings taking place in the Copa Libertadores in 1973. Palmeiras lead 22-12.

Botafogo have beaten Palmeiras once since 2016.

Palmeiras had a league double over Botafogo last season, including a 4-0 win at home.

Palemiras have kept clean sheets in five of their last six home meetings against Botafogo.

Palmeiras have won four of their five league games at home, conceding once.

Botafogo are the only team not to have drawn a league game this season, with nine wins and two defeats.

Palmeiras have the best-attacking record in the league with 22 goals from 11 games.

Botafogo have the best defensive record, conceding seven goals, two fewer than Palmeiras.

Palmeiras vs Botafogo Prediction

Palmeiras suffered their first league defeat of the season this week, marking the second time they failed to score. They have an impressive record at home, though, scoring 12 goals in five games. Palemeiras have eight wins in their last 11 meetings against Botafogo.

Botafogo, meanwhile, have kicked off their league ampaign on a positive note and have a five-point lead over Palmeiras. Interestingly, both their defeats in the league have come on the road.

They have failed to score in five of their last six away games against Palmeiras, but considering their current form, a draw against the reigning champions could ensue.

Prediction: Palmeiras 1-1 Botafogo

Palmeiras vs Botafogo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Tiquinho Soares to score or assist any time - Yes

