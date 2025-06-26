Palmeiras vs Botafogo Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28, 2025

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup enters the knockouts this week, starting with an exciting all-Brazilian showdown between Palmeiras and Botafogo on Saturday.

Fourth in the Brasileiro Serie A, Palmeiras got to the knockouts after clinching Group A ahead of Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami on goal difference. The Verdao began their campaign with a goalless draw with Portuguese side Porto, before a 2-0 win over Egypt's Al Ahly.

On matchday three, they fought back from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 with Miami, denying the Herons top spot in the group.

Abel Ferreira's side have proved themselves to be among the dark horses of the competition and now face a familiar rival up next.

Trending

Botafogo, meanwhile, are trailing Palmeiras in the domestic league by four places but have made a real statement of their intentions by qualifying for the last-16 ahead of European heavyweights Atletico Madrid.

The Rio de Janeiro outfit beat MLS side Seattle Sounders 2-1 in their first game but sent shockwaves across the tournament with a 1-0 defeat of European champions PSG in their next. Igor Jesus was the lone scorer as Botafogo confirmed their place in the next round.

Against Los Rojiblancos in their last group fixture, the Glorioso lost to an 87th-minute strike from Antoine Griezmann, but it wasn't enough to stop Atletico from crashing out.

Palmeiras vs Botafogo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 52 clashes between the sides before, with Palmeiras winning 23 and losing 16.

Palmeiras last won this fixture in November 2023, when they pulled off a stunning 4-3 victory away from home in the Brasilerio Serie A.

Botafogo are unbeaten in five meetings with Palmeiras, winning three.

After going six games without a draw, the Brazilian rivals have drawn twice in their last three clashes.

Palmeiras vs Botafogo Prediction

Botafogo came through a more challenging group than Palmeiras and impressed against two European heavyweights, demonstarting heir big game-mentality, steel and determination to perform when the stakes are high.

Palmeiras, meanwhile, have a good offensive vanguard and will look to give their domestic rivals a tough run for their money. But expect Botafogo to prevail in this interesting tactical battle of two Brasileiro Serie A rivals.

Prediction: Palmeiras 1-2 Botafogo

Palmeiras vs Botafogo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Botafogo

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More