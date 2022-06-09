Palmeiras vs Botafogo prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021-22

Palmeiras invite Botafogo to the Allianz Parque in Brazilian Serie A action on Thursday.

The home team played out a goalless draw against Atletico Mineiro in their previous league outing. As the two sides dropped points, Corinthians took pole position in the league table.

Fortunately for those aiming for top spot, Corinthians suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Cuiaba, so Palmeiras have the chance to regain the top spot in the standings with a win in this match.

Botafogo are winless in their last three league outings and suffered a 2-1 loss to Goias on Monday as they remained in 10th place in the standings.

Palmeiras vs Botafogo Head-to-Head

The two sides have crossed paths 37 times across all competitions. Palmeiras enjoy a 17-11 advantage in wins at the moment while nine games have ended in draws. Botafogo have just one win to their name in their last nine encounters against their western rivals.

Botafogo's last win at Thursday's venue came in a league fixture in 2014. The two sides played out a 1-1 draw when they last met in league action in November.

Palmeiras form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Botafogo form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-W

Palmeiras vs Botafogo Team News

Palmeiras

Weverton and Danilo were with the Brazil national team and are not part of the squad that will take part in this match. Raphael Veiga is out with a muscle injury while Mayke is currently struggling with a leg injury.

Gustavo Gómez and Benjamín Kuscevic remain with their respective national teams and will play no part in this match. Eduard Atuesta's involvement in the game remains doubtful.

Injured: Mayke, Raphael Veiga

Doubtful: Eduard Atuesta

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Weverton, Danilo, Gustavo Gómez, Benjamin Kuscevic

Botafogo

Rafael suffered an ACL injury last month and is a long-term absentee. Diego Gonçalves was not named in the squad to travel to Sao Paulo due to a muscle injury.

Injury: Rafael, Diego Goncalves

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Palmeiras vs Botafogo Predicted XIs

Palmeiras (4-2-3-1): Marcelo Lomba (GK); Marcos Rocha, Kaiky Naves, Murilo Cerqueira, Jorge; Zé Rafael, Gabriel Menino; Dudu, Gustavo Scarpa, Wesley; Rony

Botafogo (4-4-2): Roberto Fernandez (GK); Jorl Carli, Victor Cuesta, Kanu, Daniel Borges; Barreto, Luis Felipe Oyama, Tchê Tchê, Kayque Pereira; Erison, Rikelmi

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Palmeiras vs Botafogo Prediction

Verdão have the best defensive record in the league, conceding just five goals, but the two sides have produced similar output in the final third with Palmeiras outscoring A Estrela solitaria 13-12.

Botafogo are expected to struggle against Palmeiras in this game and, taking into consideration the hosts' current form, we back them to eke out a narrow win here.

Prediction: Palmeiras 1-0 Botafogo

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far