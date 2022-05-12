Palmeiras vs Bragantino prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Palmeiras will return to Brasileiro Serie A action this weekend as they host Bragantino on Sunday.

Palmeiras have started off on an indifferent run of form and will certainly look to bounce back after a disappointing few weeks. They come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Fluminense.

The visitors have had their own share of inconsistencies as well as dropping points in midweek to Atletico Mineiro following their 1-0 defeat to Corinthians last weekend.

Palmeiras vs Bragantino Head-to-Head

Bragantino and Palmeiras have clashed on 17 occasions so far. Palmeiras hold the bragging rights with a whopping 15 wins. One game ended in a draw while Bragantino have just one win to show for their efforts in this fixture.

In the last meeting between the two teams, Palmeiras managed to collect all three points away from home. The match ended 0-1 in favor of Verdao. Palmeiras star Roni scored the only goal of the match.

Bragantino form guide: D-L-W-D-W

Palmeiras form guide: D-W-D-L-D

Palmeiras vs Bragantino Team News

Palmeiras

Gustavo Gomez, Weverton and Matias Vina have all been ruled out with injuries ahead of the game against Bragantino.

Injured: Gustavo Gomez, Weverton, and Matias Vina

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bragantino

Luan Candido and Bruno Tubarao continue to recuperate from injuries. Meanwhile, Alerrandro will be unavailable for selection as he tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

Injured: Luan Candido and Bruno Tubarao

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Covid-19: Alerrandro

Palmeiras vs Bragantino Predicted XI

Palmeiras Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jailson; Rocha, Luan, Renan, Victor Luis; Raphael Veiga, Patrick de Paula, Gustavo Scarpa; Rony Luiz Adriano, Wesley, Willian

Bragantino Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Cleiton; Aderlan Silva, Bruno, Rech Ortiz, Weverson; Evangelista, Raul; Artur, Ramires, Helinho; Ytalo

Palmeiras vs Bragantino Prediction

The game is too close to call at this point in time as both teams have had their own share of struggles this season. Bragantino, on one hand, have found it increasingly difficult to find the back of the opposition's net while Palmeiras have struggled enormously in their defensive transitions.

Palmeiras will also have to do a lot to improve their current form.

Bragantino will at least gain some confidence from the recent draw to a much-fancied Atletico Mineiro and will look to build on that.

Nevertheless, a draw is on the cards.

Prediction: Palmeiras 1-1 Bragantino

