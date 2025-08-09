Palmeiras vs Ceara Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10th 2025

Palmeiras will invite Ceara to Allianz Parque in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday. The hosts are third in the league standings with 33 points, four fewer than league leaders Flamengo. Vovô have six wins to their name and are 11th in the league table with 22 points.

Verdão have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last three games in all competitions. After a 2-2 away draw against Vitoria in their previous league outing last week, they fell to a 2-0 home loss to Corinthians in the Copa do Brasil round of 16 on Wednesday.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last two league games. They met league leaders Flamengo in their previous outing and were held to a 1-1 draw. Pedro Raul equalized in the 67th minute.

Palmeiras vs Ceara Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 37 times in all competitions. Verdão have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 22 wins. The visitors have five wins, and 10 games have ended in draws.

They met in the Copa do Brasil third round earlier this season, and Verdão registered a 4-0 win on aggregate.

They last met in Serie A in 2022, and both teams had registered away wins.

Vovô have seen conclusive results in their last four Serie A away games, recording two wins.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five league outings, recording three wins.

The last nine league games between them have seen conclusive results, with the hosts recording six wins.

The visitors have won three of their last four away games in all competitions, keeping two clean sheets.

Palmeiras vs Ceara Prediction

Verdão have failed to score in two of their last three games, though both games were part of the Copa do Brasil. They have scored at least one goal in their last six league games. They are on a three-game winning streak in this fixture, scoring six goals.

Vozão have won just one of their last five games, with that triumph registered on their travels. They have failed to score in three of their last four away meetings in this fixture.

While the hosts head into the match on a three-game winless streak, considering their dominance in this fixture, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Palmeiras 2-1 Ceara

Palmeiras vs Ceara Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Palmeiras to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

