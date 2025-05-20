Palmeiras vs Ceara Prediction and Betting Tips | May 22nd 2025

Palmeiras will invite Ceara to Allianz Parque in the second leg of the Copa do Brasil third round on Thursday. They met in the first leg at the Castelão and Alviverde registered a 1-0 win.

Ad

The hosts extended their winning streak to six games last week with a 2-1 away triumph over RB Bragantino in the Brazilian Serie A. They conceded in the 24th minute but quickfire goals from Murilo Cerqueira and Maurício in the second half helped them register a comeback win.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three games in all competitions and registered a 2-0 home win over Sport Club do Recife in Serie A last week. Lucas Mugni scored his first goal of the league campaign in the first half and Antonio Galeano doubled their lead after the break.

Ad

Trending

Palmeiras vs Ceara Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 36 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 21 wins. Vozão have five wins to their name and 10 games have ended in draws.

The visitors have kept three clean sheets in their last four games and have failed to score in two games in that period.

Alviverde have lost just one of their last 16 games in all competitions, with that loss registered at home in April.

Ceara are winless in their last five away games in all competitions, suffering three losses.

Vozão have won just one of their last five meetings against the home side, with that win registered away from home in 2022.

Seven of the last nine meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Ad

Palmeiras vs Ceara Prediction

Verdão head into the match on a six-game winning streak while keeping five clean sheets. Notably, they have an unbeaten record against the visitors in the Copa do Brasil, recording five wins in nine games and they are strong favorites.

Vovô have seen an uptick in form and are unbeaten in their last three games while keeping clean sheets. They have failed to score in their last two away games and will look to return to goalscoring ways here.

Ad

Considering the current form of the two teams and Verdão's upper hand in this fixture, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Palmeiras 2-1 Ceara

Palmeiras vs Ceara Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Palmeiras to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More