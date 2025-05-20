Palmeiras vs Ceara Prediction and Betting Tips | May 22nd 2025

Palmeiras will invite Ceara to Allianz Parque in the second leg of the Copa do Brasil third round on Thursday. They met in the first leg at the Castelão and Alviverde registered a 1-0 win.
The hosts extended their winning streak to six games last week with a 2-1 away triumph over RB Bragantino in the Brazilian Serie A. They conceded in the 24th minute but quickfire goals from Murilo Cerqueira and Maurício in the second half helped them register a comeback win.
The visitors are unbeaten in their last three games in all competitions and registered a 2-0 home win over Sport Club do Recife in Serie A last week. Lucas Mugni scored his first goal of the league campaign in the first half and Antonio Galeano doubled their lead after the break.
Palmeiras vs Ceara Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have crossed paths 36 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 21 wins. Vozão have five wins to their name and 10 games have ended in draws.
- The visitors have kept three clean sheets in their last four games and have failed to score in two games in that period.
- Alviverde have lost just one of their last 16 games in all competitions, with that loss registered at home in April.
- Ceara are winless in their last five away games in all competitions, suffering three losses.
- Vozão have won just one of their last five meetings against the home side, with that win registered away from home in 2022.
- Seven of the last nine meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.
Palmeiras vs Ceara Prediction
Verdão head into the match on a six-game winning streak while keeping five clean sheets. Notably, they have an unbeaten record against the visitors in the Copa do Brasil, recording five wins in nine games and they are strong favorites.
Vovô have seen an uptick in form and are unbeaten in their last three games while keeping clean sheets. They have failed to score in their last two away games and will look to return to goalscoring ways here.
Considering the current form of the two teams and Verdão's upper hand in this fixture, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Palmeiras 2-1 Ceara
Palmeiras vs Ceara Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Palmeiras to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes